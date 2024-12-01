(Jai Signs on board with Kashif and Shanghai Futsal tourney as new prize structure unveiled)

Latest update December 1st, 2024 4:00 AM
-Teams set to play for biggest ever prizes as winner collects $2M
Kaieteur Sports- The Kashif and Shanghai Organisation is back with Year End football in Guyana and their K&S National Futsal Championship, under the One Guyana brand, kicks off on December 3 at the National Gymnasium. Jai Signs and Auto Designs of 14, Independence Boulevard, Georgetown, are among the latest business entities to come in support of the staging of this tournament.
Co-director of the K&S Organisation, Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major made a big disclosure, informing that the prize money has been increased and teams will be competing for the biggest futsal prizes locally.
Major informed that the grand prize has been bumped up from $1.5 million to a sumptuous $2 million. The full prize packages according to Major are as follows: The men’s tournament will see the 1st placed team collecting – $2,000,000, 2nd- $1,000,000, 3rd- $500,000 and 4th- $200,000. It was stated that all losers in the tournament will receive $30,000. Additionally, the final six teams will be outfitted with uniforms for the business end of the tournament.
The Female segment of the tournament will see a 1st prize – $200,000, 2nd- $100,000, 3rd- $60,000 and 4th- $40,000.
Managing Director of Jai Signs and Auto Designs, Mr. Nankumar ‘Jai’ Rampersaud, in an invited comment shared that his company, a household name in Guyana, is very thrilled to be supporting this championship which is already the talk of the town.
“We are happy to be throwing in our lot in an activity that will bring together so many youths from around Guyana, including female players. We see this as one of the many ways of giving back to our community to say thanks for their support throughout the year. We would like to wish the organisers, and the players the very best in this inaugural venture and assure all of our continued support.”
Accepting the sponsorship on behalf of the K&S Organisation, Co-Director Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major expressed the entity’s gratitude to Mr. Rampersaud recalling the fact that they have always been supportive of ventures undertaken by his organisation.
“Whilst we have not come your way in a few years, we were always confident that you, like many other entities would relish the opportunity to support us and sports once again. This championship is all about empowering our players and affording them that opportunity to showcase their skills in a competitive setting where they’ll be rewarded. We must say thanks to you for answering the call, once again, Mr. Rampersaud.”
Meanwhile, Kashif Muhammad disclosed that the response from corporate Guyana has been superb so far to the extent that the organisers had no alternative but to increase the top prize for the male segment of the competition.
“I must say that we are very overwhelmed by the positive responses that we have been receiving so far from the business community for this championship. So, we met as an executive and collectively decided that we will increase the prize monies for the male competition.”
Originally set to commence November 20, the organisers had to reschedule and now Tuesday will see the big kick off of what promises to be intense action among the competing teams. This high-energy, fast-paced format will see the best futsal talent from across the country, with 64 teams looking to cash in on the attractive prizes.
The tournament will run through the holiday season and culminate on January 1, promising an exciting New Year’s Day finale.
