HIV Symptoms

Source: webmd

What Are HIV Symptoms?

HIV infection happens in three stages. Without treatment, it gets worse over time and eventually overpowers your immune system. Your symptoms will depend on your stage.

Symptoms of HIV can look a lot like those of other viral illnesses. If you have HIV, your symptoms could look different from those of someone else. Your symptoms will depend on how long you’ve had HIV and other factors.

What is usually the first sign of HIV?

The only way you can know for sure that you have HIV is to get tested. Although the virus can cause symptoms, these are not a reliable way to tell if you’re infected. In fact, some people won’t have any symptoms at all. So even if you don’t have any of the typical signs of an infection, you should always get tested if you think you are at risk.

You shouldn’t expect to know if you have HIV or not based on symptoms alone. Even if you do have symptoms related to HIV, it will be hard to tell. That’s because early symptoms of HIV look a lot like the flu or many other infections you might have.

The early symptoms of HIV can look like the flu or lots of other illnesses. You also could have HIV without any symptoms. The only way to know for sure is to take an HIV test. (Photo Credit: Moment RF/Getty Images)

How long does it take to get HIV symptoms?

Some people notice flu-like symptoms 1-4 weeks after they’re first infected. These often only last a week or two. This first stage is called acute or primary HIV infection. Then, you may go for 10 years or more without any more symptoms. This is called asymptomatic HIV infection. Even though you feel fine, the virus is still active in your body. And you can still give it to someone else.

Once HIV has seriously harmed your immune system, you’re at risk for diseases that a healthy body could fight off. In this stage, symptomatic HIV infection, you start to notice problems caused by these “opportunistic” infections. This means that you may have symptoms, but they are being caused by other infections or illnesses you are more prone to getting when you have HIV.

First Stage: Early HIV Symptoms

You probably won’t know right away when you’ve been infected with HIV. But you may have symptoms within weeks after getting the virus. This is when your body’s immune system puts up a fight. It’s called acute retroviral syndrome or primary HIV infection.

These symptoms may come up sooner as your body tries to fight off the virus. These early or acute symptoms may go away in a week or a month.

Flu-like symptoms

The symptoms are similar to those of other viral illnesses, and they’re often compared to the flu. They typically last a week or two and then go away. Early signs of HIV include:

Headache

Fatigue

Aching muscles or joints

Sore throat

Swollen lymph nodes

A red rash that doesn’t itch, usually on your torso

Fever

Ulcers (sores) in your mouth, esophagus, anus, or genitals

Weight loss

HIV fatigue

When you have HIV, it can be very normal to feel extremely tired or fatigued. In the acute phase, the virus itself may leave you tired. Later on, you could have fatigue for many different reasons, including:

Depression, anxiety, and stress

Not sleeping enough

Not taking your medicine or skipping doses

Taking other medicines that make you feel tired

Being anemic

Having other infections when your immune system is weak from HIV

Hormonal changes

Pain

If you have HIV or think you might have HIV and are feeling fatigued, let your doctor know. It’s important to figure out the cause of your fatigue so that you can get help.

HIV rash

You may get a rash when you have HIV. The rash could be caused by the HIV itself early on in the infection. But other things may also be causing you to have a rash. These include:

Other viruses or infections

Medicines you’re taking for your HIV

Medicines you’re taking for other reasons

When you have HIV, you will have a weakened immune system. As a result, you may be more likely to get other illnesses as well, which can come with common symptoms including a rash. If your rash is caused by medicine, you may need to see your doctor to find out if you should try a different one.

Most of the time a rash is not serious. But in some cases, a rash from HIV medicines can be serious or even life threatening. Some HIV medicines can cause a hypersensitivity reaction known as Stevens-Johnson syndrome. Signs of this condition include:

Flu-like symptoms

Rash

Blisters that hurt and may spread

If you have HIV and a rash, let your doctor know.

Mouth symptoms and HIV infection

When you have HIV, it may affect your mouth first. Most people with HIV will have some signs in their mouths. Some signs and symptoms of HIV in your mouth include:

Dry mouth

Thrush

Gum disease

Canker sores or mouth ulcers

Warts

White lesions on the sides of your tongue

Herpes or cold sores

When to see a doctor about acute HIV infection symptoms

If you have symptoms like these and might have come into contact with someone with HIV in the past 2 to 6 weeks, go to a doctor and get an HIV test. If you don’t have symptoms but still think you might have come into contact with the virus, get tested.

Early testing is important for two reasons. First, at this stage, levels of HIV in your blood and bodily fluids are very high. This makes it especially contagious. Second, starting treatment as soon as possible will help boost your immune system and ease your symptoms.

A combination of medications (called HIV drugs, antiretroviral therapy, or ART) can help fight HIV, keep your immune system healthy, and keep you from spreading the virus. If you take these medications and have healthy habits, your HIV infection probably won’t get worse.

Second Stage: Undetectable HIV Symptoms

After your immune system loses the battle with HIV, the flu-like symptoms will go away. But there’s a lot going on inside your body. Doctors call this the asymptomatic period or chronic HIV infection.

HIV and your immune system

In your body, cells called CD4 T cells coordinate your immune system’s response. During this stage, untreated HIV will kill CD4 cells and destroy your immune system. Your doctor can check how many of these cells you have with blood tests. Without treatment, the number of CD4 cells will drop, and you’ll be more likely to get other infections.

HIV asymptomatic period

Most people don’t have symptoms they can see or feel at this stage. You may not realize you’re infected and can pass HIV on to others. If you’re taking ART, you might stay in this phase for decades. You can pass the virus on to other people, but it’s extremely rare if you take your medicines.

Third Stage: AIDS Symptoms

AIDS stands for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. It’s the most advanced stage of HIV infection. This is usually when your CD4 T-cell count drops below 200 and your immune system is badly damaged. You might get an opportunistic infection, an illness that happens more often and is worse in people who have weakened immune systems. Some of these, such as Kaposi’s sarcoma (a form of skin cancer) and pneumocystis pneumonia (a lung disease), are also considered “AIDS-defining illnesses.”

(HIV Symptoms)