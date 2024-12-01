Gov’t consults with civil society groups on strengthening human rights in Guyana

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance recently met with representatives from civil society organizations (CSOs) to discuss ways to improve human rights in Guyana.

This consultation is part of preparations for Guyana’s 4th Cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), a process under the United Nations Human Rights Council, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance said on Thursday.

According to a press release, the UPR, “is a key mechanism of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which enables a periodic review of the human rights records of all UN Member States.”

“Guyana’s review in the 4th Cycle, scheduled for May 2025, offers an opportunity to report on progress made in strengthening human rights protections since the last review as well as address challenges,” the ministry said.

In attendance were 13 out of the 50 invited CSOs, representing a wide array of sectors, including children’s rights, women’s rights, indigenous peoples’ rights, LGBTQ+ rights, poverty reduction, and religious groups. Other participants included representatives from constitutional rights commissions, the University of Guyana, and the National Mechanism for Reporting and Follow-up. These individuals provided on-the-spot feedback to the CSOs.

During the consultation, participants were introduced to the timeline and expectations of the 4th UPR Cycle. The thematic areas under review included legal and institutional reform, child rights, gender equality, the right to development, and equality and non-discrimination. Special focus was given to cross-cutting issues such as corporal punishment, the death penalty, and the decriminalization of consensual same-sex relations.

Speakers during the consultation included Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira, Research Officer at the Ministry Anil Persaud, Special Projects Officer Alicia Jerome-Reece and UN Resident Coordinator, Jean Kamau.

Minister Teixeira, “reaffirmed the Government’s unwavering commitment to human rights and the importance of collaboration with CSOs in advancing this agenda.”

She also noted that the national report which is made on behalf of the State is not only intended to cover the work done by government but will take on an “all of society” perspective in which the achievements and progress made by all actors will take the forefront. The Minister expressed her gratitude to the CSOs for their participation and underscored the significance of their input in shaping Guyana’s human rights commitments. She also urged the organizations to continue engaging with the government to build strong working relationships in the best interest of their constituents.

Persaud, facilitated an afternoon session focusing on how the CSOs’ contributions would inform the national report. He outlined the next steps in the UPR preparation process, explaining that the Ministry would provide comprehensive materials on the UPR process and offer mechanisms for submitting additional feedback after the consultation.

The statement said, “It is hoped that the CSOs present and others who were unable to attend will use this opportunity to share information on the work on their organizations on the UPR issues so that they can be included in the Guyana’s national report.”

The Ministry extended its appreciation to all government agencies, CSOs, and their representatives that participated in this critical process.

“The insights and recommendations gathered will be integral to Guyana’s efforts in meeting its international human rights obligations and advancing the well-being of all its citizens,” the press release concluded.

