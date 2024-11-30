The Modi Visit and Irfaan, Guyanese Reception

Dear Editor,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is an unforgettable experience, returning to his native India with fond memories of the warmth welcome he received in Guyana at multiple locations; Guyanese that this writer conversed with feel the same!

Modi ji left with immense joy and satisfaction, and President Ali would have felt the same. It was an overwhelming experience on both sides. A special relationship was developed between the two leaders. The common touch between leaders of the two countries and personal family friendly engagements made the visit special and one that is memorable and that will endure for a lifetime.

The TV and social media coverage, pix of the various site visits on social media and the newspapers, the hugs, and the formal ceremonies, addresses to CARICOM, parliament and the Indian diaspora, the toasts, the consumption of seven curries in a leaf, playing jaal in chowtaal and biraha singing, interacting with locals, posing for photos, among other experiences would remain etched in memory for a long time. In fact, it brought back memories among many (from older generations) of the visits of members of the royal families of UK to Guyana in 1966, and later dates. As many noted to this writer, Modi’s visit outshone those of the royal families. The Modi’s visit, itself, was like royalty. He was a rock star as he was everywhere including in India. He is a charming, charismatic leader, and a brilliant orator when speaking in Hindi or Gujrati. Everywhere he went, crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of him amidst heavy security. He was cheered by ordinary people of all nationalities (ethnicities), as well as by Indian nationals residing in Guyana. They waved at him and he in return. School children lined up and waved flags. Lamposts had alternating flags of India and Guyana and Modi posters at several locations. The visit brought back fond memories of Princess Margaret’s decades ago when the public lined the road to welcome her. But he received greater adulation and affection in being one of our own and the way he has treated Guyanese.

Modi himself must have been surprised at the level of admiration and accolades showered on him by Guyanese, including politicians from both sides, and that was demonstrated towards both at governmental level and among the public. He was enthusiastically welcomed. And the chemistry between the leaders of the two countries was great and came across as natural as though they were brothers or father and son. No leader ever received the kind of grand welcome and honor like that accorded to Modi. President Ali went all out to provide a grand welcome to the Indian PM who himself graciously welcomed Irfaan in India in a state visit in January 2023 that resulted from intense lobbying of Indo Guyanese activists.

After elected as President in Suriname and Guyana, Ravi Dev and I, using very close Hindu contacts in India and America, lobbied the Indian government to honor Chandrikapersaud Santokhi and Irfaan Ali as Chief Guests at the PBD that comes with the coveted Samman Award. Ravi and I were invited during the 2017 edition of the PBD in Bangalore as special guests of the government. Santokhi was indeed selected as Chief Guest in 2021 but could not attend in person because of Covid. The Indian government chose Irfaan Ali as the Chief Guest in 2023 and invited both Chan Santokhi and Irfaan as co-Chief Guests. Both received the prestigious Samman Award, the highest honor given to someone from the Indian diaspora for achievements, or distinguished service, and or promoting India abroad.

Irfaan and Modi met multiple times – the first at PBD in Gujarat in 2015 when President Ramotar was Chief Guest and Irfaan was Housing Minister; it was Ravi and I who lobbied Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj to choose Ramotar as Chief Guest. We have had a long association with Sushma ji in USA and in India engaging her at Hindu conferences. Ali and Modi met again in January 2018 in Delhi at a summit for PIO MPs. Modi and Irfaan also met at the sidelines of the UN and at several summits of the Commonwealth and at the Climate Summit in Scotland. They must have had fond memories of each other and reminisced when they met in Guyana. As an aside, Modi made a private visit to Guyana in August 2000 when he was hosted by Ravi Dev, Swami Aksharananda, among others, and they met again at SVN on the West Coast. Irfaan was not in the picture at the time, only becoming public in 2006.

Having been honored in 2023 by Modi who has been very generous towards Guyana in doling out developmental aid, the Guyanese President must have wanted to return the honor. Irfaan and Modi have had a good stronger relationship and bonding since then. Modi shook hands with others but embraced Irfaan, an act also reserved for Ravi Dev and Swami ji with whom there has been a long association, long before Irfaan.

But with Irfaan, there appeared a tremendous, father-son type relationship although Modi called Irfaan my special friend and brother. Irfaan being a member of the Indian diaspora and a product at an Indian university is proud of his ancestry and association with Modi. He was never shy of praising Modi’s leadership and kindness and did so at several engagements. Irfaan is very fond of India; he did his Masters degree in Delhi. He declined scholarships to study elsewhere. He once told people that he was sad when he was leaving India after his study. Irfaan has had a liking for India, his ancestral homeland, and developed a liking for Modi since 2015 when they first met.

When they met in Guyana, the chemistry was there as exemplified by the warmth embrace, a gesture reserved for Irfaan and towering leaders like Trump, Biden, Putin, among others. Modi was wholeheartedly welcome not only a t statehouse but by the Ali family. He meshed closely with the family. Modi held the hand of Irfaan’s son and walked him down like a grandfather. Modi and the Irfaan family ‘sanay’ food, eating directly with fingers rather than with cutlery in purine leaves. The common touch and personal things made further engagements and discussions that followed meaningful.

The duo also met with famous cricketers – They joked a lot. It was mentioned that famous cricketers came from Port Mourant. Reference was made about the match between India and West Indies at Albion. It was pointed that Albion and Port Mourant are Indian territory that historically supported India and Pakistan against other teams. The crowd cheered India rather than the domestic’s side. West Indies was jeered. India beat West Indies badly. Alvin Kalicharran cracked jokes about the defeat. Clive Lloyd said West Indies would never play India again at Albion.

It was a historic visit, only the second by an Indian PM, with the last being Indira Gandhi in 1968. It may have been the first time a visiting head of government of a large nation addressed the national Parliament where he praised Guyana’s democratic credentials.

Many things happened with agreements signed. On behalf of the nation, President Ali bestowed Prime Minister Modi with the highest honor of Guyana The Order of Excellence.

Modi thanked the Government and the people of Guyana for this honour and dedicated it to Indo Guyanese people who have played a key role over the last 186 years in the special and enduring bond between the two countries.

Guyanese were and are very impressed with Modi’s humility and are praiseworthy of the several visits to Indian diaspora communities and sites. The PM also met with Afro and other Guyanese who waved at him at several visits, and he responded in kind.

The Modi visit will be long remembered how President Ali and Guyanese treated the visiting PM and his magnificent experience which he described in glowing terms.

Yours sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram

