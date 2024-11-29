Govt. seeking bids to build students’ dorm at Kopinang

Kaieteur News- With works underway on a new secondary school at Kopinang Village, Region Eight, the Ministry of Education is now seeking a contractor to build a students’ dormitory to complement the school.

This is according to an invitation for bids (IFB) published in Wednesday’s edition of this newspaper.

With no engineer’s estimates provided, the ministry stated in its document, that they are also seeking bids for the construction of a multi-purpose hall and a kitchen at Kopinang (Lot2).

The Education Ministry in July turned the sod to commence the construction of the village’s first secondary school building. With this project expected to be completed shortly, the ministry is moving now to have a dormitory constructed to accommodate the students who will attend the school from nearby villages.

It was reported that the new school is expected to accommodate approximately 250 students when completed. The Kopinang Secondary School is being built to the tune of $199,376,751 by Sheriff Construction Inc. which was awarded the contract following the national bidding process through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

This publication previously reported that plans to build a secondary school in Kopinang Village were made last year when Minister of Education Priya Manickchand visited the area and told residents about the ministry’s intention.

At the time, she mentioned “It’s going to allow us to close six primary tops in the catchment area … Right now, the children from this catchment are going to Kato or at the primary top. At Kato, they are on rotation because it’s just too many of them.”

During the sod-turning exercise, the minister emphasized the transformative impact of the Kopinang Secondary School on the local community, stating that the children will no longer have to leave their region to access their education.

Kaieteur News understands that Kopinang Secondary is one of three new schools that will be constructed in the region. The other villages that are set to get brand new secondary schools are Monkey Mountain and Micobie.

The Ministry of Education was allocated $74.4B, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities.

