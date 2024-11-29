(GFF provides support to EBFA U14 Boys’ League)

Latest update November 29th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 29, 2024 Sports
(GFF) —The Guyana Football Federation (GFF)’s Technical Director, Bryan Joseph recently handed over key football materials to East Bank Football Association (EBFA) President Orein Angoy as part of the GFF’s ongoing efforts to support its ongoing youth football competitions and development across Guyana.
The materials, which included essential equipment for the ongoing U14 Boys League, were presented to President Angoy on behalf of the EBFA. Expressing gratitude for the support, Mr. Angoy highlighted the significant impact of the contribution on the tournament’s success and the growth of young players in his association.
“We are deeply grateful to the Guyana Football Federation for their invaluable support in providing these materials. This contribution will undoubtedly enhance the quality of the U14 Boys League and support the development of football at the grassroots level in our region.
We are committed to utilizing these resources to create opportunities for our young players to grow and excel in the sport,” President Angoy remarked.
During the presentation ceremony, Mr. Joseph commended the EBFA’s leadership for their proactive approach to youth football development. He stated, “The Guyana Football Federation is proud to support initiatives like the EBFA U14 Boys League, which align perfectly with our mission to develop football across all levels in Guyana. Regional Associations play a critical role in organizing competitions, especially at the youth and grassroots levels, as they have a constitutional obligation to create opportunities for their clubs and players.
He added that the Federation is committed to supporting these activities, but they must be driven by the leadership of the Regional Associations. We hope that the example being set by the EBFA will inspire other Associations to take similar proactive steps in organizing competitions that nurture and showcase the immense talent we have in Guyana.”
The GFF applauds the EBFA for its unwavering dedication to youth football and encourages fans, clubs, and communities to continue supporting these competitions, which are instrumental in building the future of Guyanese football.
(GFF provides support to EBFA U14 Boys’ League)
Nov 29, 2024(GFF) — Guyana Beverages Inc (GBI) in an effort to contribute to the development of women’s football has partnered with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) as a sponsor of the Maid Marian...
Nov 29, 2024
Nov 29, 2024
Nov 29, 2024
Nov 29, 2024
Nov 28, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- It’s a classic Guyanese tale, really. You live in the fastest growing economy in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]