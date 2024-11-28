(The Mangra Family: Building a Dynasty of Strength and Dedication)

Latest update November 28th, 2024 3:00 AM
Nov 28, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- When most people think of dynasties in sports, their minds often go to famous names in basketball, football, or cricket. Yet, a quiet revolution in the world of powerlifting is proving that legacies aren’t just built-in stadiums or on fields, they’re forged under the weight of discipline, dedication, and grit. Enter the Mangra family, a family whose achievements span decades, continents, and generations.
At the forefront of this powerhouse lineage are brothers Dinesh Mangra and Marlon Nankishore. Residents of New York, the duo has redefined excellence in powerlifting, with Dinesh holding an impressive seven world, state, and national championships and Marlon claiming an even more astonishing ten titles. Their meteoric rise to national prominence has been marked by not just their victories but also their unwavering commitment to the sport, earning respect and admiration across the USA.
Yet, the Mangra legacy is more than just numbers. It’s a story that begins in the small Guyanese community of Caledonia, Wakenaam, where their father, Chetram Mangra, first embarked on his journey of strength. In the 1980s, a young Chetram balanced his academic life at Berbice High School with rigorous martial arts training under Clinton Moriah. That training instilled the discipline and resilience that would become hallmarks of the Mangra family ethos.
After immigrating to the United States some 32 years ago, Chetram expanded his athletic repertoire to weightlifting. His hard work paid off in spades: today, he is a 17-time world, state, and national champion under the prestigious World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters (WABDL). Beyond the titles, Chetram has set a gold standard for his family; showing that success in powerlifting isn’t just about physical strength but also mental fortitude and relentless determination.
What makes the Mangras unique is not just their personal accolades but the family philosophy they embody. Powerlifting isn’t a solitary endeavour for them; it’s a shared passion passed down from father to sons. Chetram’s influence on Dinesh and Marlon is undeniable, and the bond they share has created a legacy that transcends individual achievements.
The Mangra family’s journey also speaks to the broader immigrant experience. Their story is one of adaptation and triumph, a testament to the power of hard work and the ability to thrive in a new environment while staying rooted in their heritage. Through their achievements, they have become a beacon of hope and pride for the Guyanese diaspora and the broader powerlifting community.
In a sport often overshadowed by mainstream athletics, the Mangras remind us that the true weight of greatness isn’t measured in pounds or records, it’s measured in the impact one leaves behind. And for the Mangras, that legacy is just beginning.
(The Mangra Family: Building a Dynasty of Strength and Dedication)
Nov 28, 2024Kaieteur Sports- Long time sponsor, Bakewell with over 20 years backing the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, has readily come to the fore to support their new yearend ‘One Guyana’ branded Futsal...
Nov 28, 2024
Nov 28, 2024
Nov 28, 2024
Nov 27, 2024
Nov 27, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- A company can meet the letter of the law. It can tick every box, hit every target. Yet,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]