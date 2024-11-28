Latest update November 28th, 2024 3:00 AM

Linden house destroyed by fire; arson suspected

Nov 28, 2024 News

 Kaieteur News- Fire, deemed to be maliciously set, destroyed a two-storey building on Wednesday at Lot 9 Second Alley, Linden, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said.

In a press release, the Fire Service said it was informed of the fire at around 14:43h and six minutes later, firefighters arrived on the scene. The destroyed property is owned by 66-year-old Ann Fraser, 62-year-old Elizabeth McBean and 67-year-old Patricia McBean who are all residing in the United States of America (U.S.).

At the time of the fire, 39-year-old Terence Waddle was the lone occupant.

The two-storey building destroyed by fire  (Linden house destroyed)

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was maliciously set by unknown individual(s). The Guyana Fire Service’s Fire Prevention Department is conducting further inquiries to determine the exact cause and hold responsible parties accountable,” the GFS said.

The Fire Service said that water tender #119 and water carrier #12 were the vehicles that reported to the scene with a seven-member crew led by Leading Fireman Lovell. Two jets were used from water carrier #12 working in conjunction with IP A9, utilizing tank supplies extinguished the blaze.

In spite of their efforts, the buildings and its contents sustained severe damages. There were no injuries or deaths reported as a result of the fire.

Meanwhile, the seven-member team was praised by the Fire Service for its timely and coordinated actions to contain the blaze and preventing further destruction to the structure.

The public is urged to provide any information that may assist with the ongoing investigation.

Features/Columnists

  • The illusion of compliance

    …Peeping Tom  Kaieteur News- A company can meet the letter of the law. It can tick every box, hit every target. Yet,... more

