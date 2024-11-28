(Captains Face Off ahead of Petra-Republic Bank U18 Football League Final)

Latest update November 28th, 2024 3:00 AM
Nov 28, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The stage is set for an electrifying showdown in the Republic Bank Schools Under-18 Football League final, hosted by the Petra Organisation. The spotlight will shine brightly on two unbeaten titans, Chase’s Academic Foundation and Dolphin Secondary School, as they collide on Sunday in what promises to be a spectacle of skill, strategy, and school pride.
The intensity reached fever pitch yesterday when the captains of both teams, Chase’s Bryan Wharton and Dolphin’s Brian Brower, came face-to-face at the league’s official pre-final press conference held yesterday at the Republic Bank Sports Club. Their exchange underscored the mutual respect between the sides while stoking the anticipation for Sunday’s decisive match.
Wharton, a dynamic center-forward known for his precision and playmaking, expressed confidence in his team’s preparations. “We’ve worked extremely hard to reach this point. Our unbeaten record is a testament to our determination, teamwork and individual brilliance.” When quizzed about his thoughts on his opponent. He responded, “Dolphin is a good team, but we are focused on scoring goals and bringing the trophy back to Chase’s Academic Foundation.”
Brower, Dolphin’s lanky striker and leader, was equally poised but issued a firm reminder of his team’s capabilities. “This final is not just about talent but heart and execution. We’ve proven our resilience through six intense rounds. Chase’s is a worthy opponent, but our aim is to win and our unit has been work hard to do so. We are also confident that we have what it takes to finish what we started,” he declared.
Looking back, both teams have navigated the league’s rigorous format with precision, registering dominant performances across six rounds. Chase’s Academic Foundation showcased an explosive attack, headline by Captain Wharton who is also the top contender for the Most Goals Award; netting 10 goals this season including a hat trick and a haul-hat trick. Meanwhile, Dolphin Secondary has relied on its airtight defense, conceding just one goal, thanks to their robust defense and some safe goalkeeping. Dolphin’s Bower together with Jamal Williams and Collin Frank David scoring ability will be critical in their final pursuit for the 2024 title.
Meanwhile, Petra Organisation co-director Troy Mendonca lauded both schools for their achievements, emphasising the significance of the tournament in fostering youth development through sport. “The Republic Bank Under-18 League has once again showcased the incredible talent and spirit of our young athletes. Sunday’s final will be a celebration of hard work, discipline, and partnership,” Mendonca said.
As the countdown to the final ticks away, the excitement has spilled beyond the field, with students, alumni, and supporters rallying behind their teams. The buzz on social media is palpable, with hashtags like #ChasesUnstoppable and #DolphinDominance trending among fans, parents, teachers alike.
Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 PM at the Ministry of Education Ground with both teams hungry to lift the prestigious trophy. As it stands, Chase’s win or draw will lift the trophy, Dolphin on the other hand need a win to walk away with the title as both teams hold 18 points heading into the final.
The question remains: will Chase’s Academic Foundation continue their goal-scoring spree, or will Dolphin Secondary’s defensive wall hold firm to claim glory? Come Sunday, the answer will be etched in history.
(Captains Face Off ahead of Petra-Republic Bank U18 Football League Final)
