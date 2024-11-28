Latest update November 28th, 2024 3:00 AM
Nov 28, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Long time sponsor, Bakewell with over 20 years backing the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, has readily come to the fore to support their new yearend ‘One Guyana’ branded Futsal Championship.
Shannan Ganga, Assistant General Manager of Bakewell, made a presentation of funding to chief principals Kashif Muhammad and Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major to aid the running of the event.
The Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, a name synonymous with the legacy of “Year End” football in Guyana, has returned with this K&S National Futsal Championship which kicks off on December 1 at the National Gymnasium.
Originally set to commence November 20, the organisers had to reschedule and now Sunday will see the big kick off of what promises to be intense action among the competing teams. This high-energy, fast-paced format will see the best futsal talent from across the country, with 64 teams vying for a grand prize of $1.5 million.
The tournament will run through the holiday season and culminate on January 1, promising an exciting New Year’s Day finale.
Registration is ongoing, and a number of the top futsal teams have expressed their intention to participate. Among them are known giants Sparta Boss, Gold Is Money, Back Circle, and Bent Street are among the heavy-hitters expected to compete, setting the stage for an unforgettable tournament.
With teams from all over Guyana ready to bring their best, fans can anticipate fierce competition and exceptional skill on display.
The champions will take home $1.5 million, second place will receive $1 million, and third place will earn $500,000.
(Bakewell supports Kashif and Shanghai Futsal tourney)
