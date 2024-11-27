(Rockstone inaugural Street Classic Championship kicks off this Friday )

Latest update November 27th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 27, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The footballing fraternity is set to ignite as the inaugural Rockstone Street-ball Classic Futsal Championship takes center stage at the Pouderoyen Tarmac on November 29 and December 6.
This announcement was made during yesterday’s launch at the Guyana Breweries office, located in Providence, East Bank Demerara.
Sponsored by Guyana Breweries under their Rockstone Tonic Wine brand, the championship has drawn eight electrifying teams eager to compete for glory and neighbourhood pride.
With high stakes, fast-paced action, and a vibrant atmosphere expected, this landmark event promises to be a thrilling showcase of Guyana’s futsal talent. The competing teams are Agricola, Ballers Empire, Bagotstown Warriors, Pouderoyen Brothers, Team Family, Jetty Gunners, Showstoppers, and West Side Ballers.
The winner of the event will take home $200,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will receive $100,000, $75,000, and $50,000, respectively.
The championship marks a significant milestone in Guyana’s sports landscape, providing a platform to nurture futsal talent, while fostering community spirit. With matches scheduled across two pulsating nights, fans can look forward to a carnival-like atmosphere featuring music, local food stalls, and a passionate crowd rallying behind their teams.
Seweon McGarrell, Marketing Manager of Guyana Breweries, said, “This event marks a significant milestone not only for our brand, Rockstone Tonic Wine, but also for the talented players who love street football in Guyana. Rockstone Tonic Wine is a brand rooted in boldness, resilience, and authenticity. Just as football brings people together through its energy and passion, Rockstone connects us with moments of competitiveness and celebration.”
McGarrell highlighted the company’s pride in being the driving force behind this novel initiative, noting that the success of their product, despite its recent introduction to the market, has provided the platform to stage such an event.
He affirmed, “The Rockstone Street Classic is more than just a competition. It is a platform to shine a spotlight on the immense talent, skill, and determination within our communities. This championship is set to bring out the very best in our local teams and create unforgettable moments for fans.”
McGarrell also noted the intention to expand the tournament to other jurisdictions in the New Year, with the aim of developing it into a national championship. This would provide more players with the opportunity to showcase their talents.
Meanwhile, Mikhail DaSilva, Trade and Marketing Executive of Guyana Breweries, stated that the company has played an integral role in the development of young people. He pointed to their recent contributions to league football as evidence of this commitment.
The championship will follow a straight knockout format. Winners of the opening round will advance to the semifinal stage. In the semifinals, the winner of Group 1 will play the winner of Group 2, while the winner of Group 3 will face the winner of Group 4 for spots in the final. With a condensed pitch and rapid gameplay, the futsal format is designed to test skill, strategy, and stamina in ways that traditional football cannot.
Spectators can expect dazzling dribbles, clinical finishing, and nail-biting moments as some of the region’s most exciting players go head-to-head. Who will rise to the occasion and claim the title of the first-ever Rockstone Street Classic champions? Be there to witness the magic unfold.
(Rockstone inaugural Street Classic Championship kicks off this Friday )
