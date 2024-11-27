Latest update November 27th, 2024 1:00 AM

Exciting action continues in the East Bank Football Association Boys U14 League

Nov 27, 2024 Sports

Exciting action continues in the East Bank Football Association Boys U14 League

The two teams along with the match official march on before the start of the match. (Exciting action continues)

Kaieteur Sports- The East Bank Football Association Boys U14 League delivered another thrilling day of youth football on Sunday with two captivating matches that showcased the incredible talent and determination of the young players.

In the opening game, Timehri United’s Nyron Barrow, the league’s leading goal scorer, demonstrated his exceptional free-kick prowess by netting two stunning goals against Soesdyke FC. Barrow’s first strike came in the 35th minute, followed by another masterful kick in the 58th minute, sealing a 2-0 victory for Timehri United. Despite the defeat, Soesdyke FC put up a strong fight, creating several goal-scoring opportunities and displaying commendable resilience throughout the match.

The second game saw a major upset as Friendship All Stars FC edged out the tournament favorites, Swan FC, with a narrow 1-0 victory. In a fiercely contested match filled with pace and skill, both goalkeepers delivered outstanding performances. However, it was Friendship’s Brandon Bruce who made the difference, capitalizing on a loose ball just outside the box in the 57th minute and unleashing a precise right-footed shot into the bottom-left corner of Swan FC’s goal.

Swan FC launched a desperate final attack in the closing moments, but Friendship’s defence held firm to secure the win.

Upcoming Matches

The league action resumes on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at the Herstelling Ground in Mocha Arcadia. Fans can look forward to another day of exciting youth football:

10:00 hrs: Herstelling FC vs. Timehri United FC

12:00 noon: Soesdyke FC vs. Friendship All Stars FC

Football fans are encouraged to come out and support these talented young players as they compete with passion and determination.

The East Bank Football Association Boys U14 League is proudly supported by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), demonstrating a shared commitment to nurturing the future of Guyanese football.

(Exciting action continues in the East Bank Football Association Boys U14 League)

