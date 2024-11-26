Three bus routes for direct travel between Guyana and Brazil established-Home Affairs Ministry

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday advised that three identified bus routes have been established to facilitate travel between Guyana and Brazil.

These routes were put in place in keeping with the Guyana/Brazil International Road Transport Agreement (IRTA), the ministry said in a public advisory.

According to the advisory: “these routes are fixed as follows and shall not be changed; Route 1: Lethem, Guyana to Boa Vista, Brazil (return), which will operate twice daily; Route 2: Lethem, Guyana to Manaus, Brazil (return), which will operate once daily; and Route 3: Georgetown, Guyana to Boa Vista, Brazil (return), which will operate once daily.”

There are technical requirements in place that buses that will be frequenting these routes have to meet before the drivers are allowed to ply their trade. The vehicles must be no older than eight years from their date of manufacture. Additionally, they must have air conditioning, capacity to seat no less than 32 persons, seatbelts should be in place for each person on board, there must be washroom facilities, there should be facilities catering to the physically disabled and also buses must have a tachograph which is a device that auto records a vehicles speed and distance covered.

Buses are required to undergo Technical Inspections by the Ministry of Public Works after which they will be issued with certificates of vehicular inspection on a yearly basis.

The advisory also stated that persons who are interested in transporting passengers on any of the routes mentioned must submit their application to the Ministry of Home Affairs to be registered as a Transporting Firm with the Commissioner of Customs & Trade Administration (Commissioner General, GRA).

Along with the application a Tax Identification Number (TIN) of both the transporting firm and owner of the firm mut be presented, along with certificate of motor vehicle registration, motor vehicle licence, certificate of fitness, road service licence, internationally valid third party insurance policy certificate, company registration; and public proxy instrument granting a legal representative in Brazil full powers to represent the firm in all legal and administrative acts. The text must be in English and Portuguese.

It was highlighted that, “Only the buses registered will be issues permission to ply the above international routes.”

“A Transporting Firm shall secure appropriate authorisation from the National Agency for Road Transportation in Brazil in order to ply the above international routes. Within one hundred and twenty (120) days from issuance of the original permission by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the transporting firm has to present to the National Agency for Road Transportation in Brazil, a certification of the original permission by the Ministry of Home Affairs and a public proxy instrument granting a legal representative in Guyana full powers to represent the firm in all legal and administrative acts,” the Ministry said.

All buses will be subjected to the necessary Immigration & Customs Procedures in effect at the designated border points between Guyana and Brazil, also in addition to their Guyanese driver’s licence, drivers of the buses must possess an International Driving Permit as issued by the Licence Revenue Office, Guyana Revenue Authority.

Fare structures are yet to be determined by the Ministry of Home Affairs in conjunction with the Public Works ministry and the Transporting Firms. Businesses with an interest to provide bus services along these routes under the IRTA, should submit their proposals to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs located at 06 Brickdam Georgetown, on before December 02, 2024 and also indicate which line of service they are willing to operate within.

