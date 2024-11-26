The PPP should give money to our poor children also and not finance vacations

Dear Editor

Even as Guyanese digest our reality that the PPP is really giving Exxon billions of our oil revenues, they sought to save face by announcing the G$200,000/household grant, approximate US$1,000 to every household, now reduced to US$500 for adult Guyanese, inclusive of those living abroad.

In deciding to share this money out to Guyanese abroad, they completely skipped the tens of thousands of children at home very much in need of financial assistance also. They seem to be under the mistaken impression that Guyana comprises only Pradoville and those other areas home to the various ministers.

The administration should re-engineer the policy focus of the upcoming disbursements so that it responds more to poverty considerations where we all know that between 280,000 and 420,000 Guyanese (roughly 40%-60% estimate of the population) are either in poverty or financial insufficiency.

If we estimate that Guyana has about 14,000 children (based on annual student enrollment) from ages 1 through 17, then 50% of the total number of 238,000 children across this age group would be 119,000 children, a proxy for the number of poor children in the country. Alternatively, government can really help its image by paying out $50,000 for all children, whether in school or not.

The PPP administration should also postpone its vote-buying scheme until next year instead of sharing money out to Guyanese abroad who would most likely be given a reason to come back home for a vacation and collect the 200,000 to 500,000, or $100,000 for every adult returning Guyanese as spending money, when our poor children are more in need of it. Since this is just a one-off payment, $50,000 would go a far way to ease financial stress this Christmas Season and help with preparing for school in the new year.

Sincerely

Craig Sylvester

(Poor children)