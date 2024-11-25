(Welcome and Sattaur hat-tricks power West Ruimvelt’s emphatic win)

Latest update November 25th, 2024 1:00 AM

Nov 25, 2024 Sports

…Chase’s Academic Foundation remains unblemished

South Ruimveldt’s Seon Grant (in orange) hunts down the a loose ball against PC’s defender during yesterday’s round six matchup

Kaieteur Sports- Round six of the Republic Bank Under-18 Football League unfolded yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, featuring decisive victories for West Ruimveldt Secondary, South Ruimveldt Secondary and Chase’s Academic Foundation.

The penultimate round of the 2024 campaign saw three action-packed fixtures played under an overcast sky. South Ruimveldt Secondary opened the day in emphatic fashion, cruising to a 4-0 triumph over President’s College. Jeremiah Glasgow led the charge with a clinical brace, while Seon Grant found the back of the net in the 11th minute to secure an unassailable lead. With three points added to their tally, South Ruimveldt heads confidently into next week’s final round.

In the second match, West Ruimveldt Secondary delivered a stunning 10-1 demolition of East Ruimveldt Secondary. Although East Ruimveldt initially took the lead in the 10th minute when Jahiem Herbert coolly converted a penalty after a handball in the box, the advantage was short-lived. West Ruimveldt’s Jeremiah Griffith equalized in the 23rd minute before doubling the score moments later.

Part of the action between West Ruimveldt and East Ruimveldt Secondary

The floodgates opened thereafter as Devonon Welcome and Elijah Sattaur orchestrated a goal-fest. Welcome completed a hat-trick with strikes in the 30th, 60th, and 65th minutes, while Sattaur added his own treble in the 41st, 43rd, and 70th minutes. Ozim Lewis capped off the rout with a goal in the 48th minute, solidifying West Ruimveldt’s dominance.

The final clash of the day was a closely contested encounter between Chase’s Academic Foundation and Waramuri Secondary. Rondell Peters stunned Chase’s side with an early opener in the 2nd minute, but the response was swift. Neeiaz Baksh restored parity with a well-taken goal in the 37th minute before completing his brace in the 48th minute. Captain Bryan Wharton sealed the 3-1 comeback victory with a composed finish late in the match.

The Republic Bank Under-18 Football League has been made possible through the generous sponsorship of Republic Bank Limited, alongside vital support from MVP Sports, Tiger Rentals, Guyana Beverage Inc. (Busta Brand), the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and the Ministry of Education.

