Tribute to Coachman Reginald Campbell

Dear Editor

This morning, I awoke unusually late to the heartbreaking news of the passing of Linden’s beloved football icon, Mr. Reginald Campbell, fondly known to all as “Coachman” or simply “Coachman Reggie.” It is indeed a tremendous loss, not just for Linden, but for Region Ten and Guyana as a whole.

Linden has been blessed with many talented and dedicated football coaches, but Coachman stood out in a way that was truly unique. His special gift was his ability to connect with young players, fostering their growth with remarkable patience and understanding. Whether you were a child just learning the game or an experienced player refining your craft, Coachman had a way of meeting you where you were, inspiring not only your skills but your character.

For over 40 years, Coachman was a cornerstone of our football community. His unwavering dedication, tireless commitment, and love for the beautiful game shaped countless lives, including my own. As a child and later as an adult, I had the privilege of being coached by him. Like me, thousands of others benefited from his wisdom, discipline, and encouragement, with many going on to represent Upper Demerara Football Association and Guyana on the international stage.

For decades, Coachman guided Netrockers Football Club while also nurturing young talent from all corners of Linden. His name became synonymous with football in our community. If you played the game in Linden, you knew Coachman Reggie, not just for his expertise but for the lasting impact he left on the field and in our hearts.

Recognizing his profound contribution, in 2014/2015, during my tenure as Secretary of the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) under President Collis Gifth, we sought to honor his legacy by naming the football ground frequently used by Netrockers in the Wisroc community after him. Though it didn’t materialize at the time, the vision remains alive. Today, I am deeply persuaded that now, more than ever, we must honor him fittingly. I will make formal representation to name one of the stands at the Mackenzie Stadium or the synthetic track stadium on its completion in his memory, ensuring his contributions are enshrined for generations to come. I am confident this initiative will receive the wholehearted support of the community of Linden and the football fraternity alike.

To his beloved wife, Aunty Millicent, who stood by him with love, patience, and devotion, I extend my heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of Region Ten and my family. Your steadfast support was a testament to the incredible man he was, and we share in your grief during this difficult time.

To all whose lives he touched, may we find strength in knowing that his legacy lives on through the lives he shaped and the memories we hold dear.

Rest in eternal peace, Coachman. Your unique impact on our community, especially the youth, will never be forgotten.

Yours sincerely,

Hon. Jermaine Figueira, MP

