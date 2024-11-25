Rutherford’s stunning century in vain as ‘Spice Man’ steals the show

(SportsMax) – Sherfane Rutherford’s blistering century was not enough to prevent the Northern Warriors from falling to a nine-wicket defeat against UP Nawabs in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Sunday.

Coming off a personally successful run with the West Indies, Rutherford smashed an unbeaten 103 off just 40 balls, featuring seven fours and three towering sixes, as he single-handedly powered the Warriors to a challenging 142-4 in their 10 overs. Brandon King was the only other batter to reach double figures, contributing 16. Despite Rutherford’s heroics, the Warriors’ total proved insufficient, as Tymal Mills spearheaded the Nawabs’ bowling with figures of 2-18. Odean Smith struggled with the ball, conceding 45 runs for his solitary wicket.

In reply, UP Nawabs made light work of the target, propelled by a flying start from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who blasted 44 off 23 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes. His measured aggression set the foundation for the chase before Andre Fletcher took over with an explosive unbeaten 75 off just 27 balls. Fletcher’s innings included four fours and seven sixes, ensuring the Nawabs reached the target with five balls to spare.

The win lifted UP Nawabs to fourth place in the 10-team table with four points, while the Northern Warriors remain in fifth on two points following the loss. Fletcher’s match-winning knock earned him the Player of the Match award.

Despite the loss, Rutherford’s century will be remembered as one of the standout performances of the tournament, showcasing his incredible power and skill even in a losing cause.

