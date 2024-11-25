(Reynolds gets Head Coach position at St. Joseph’s University)

Latest update November 25th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 25, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Guyanese Richard Reynolds has been promoted to Head Coach of the Women’s Football Team at St. Joseph’s University in New York.
Reynolds, originally from Linden, was widely regarded as one of the Guyana’s top goalkeepers during his time with the Golden Jaguars.
He also played professionally in Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago but made his mark primarily with Topp XX Football Club in Linden.
After retiring from his playing career, Reynolds migrated to the United States and transitioned into full-time coaching.
He previously served as an assistant coach at St. Joseph’s University, which competes in Division III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
Reynolds now takes over from Patrick Horne, who held both assistant and head coaching roles with the programme over the past two seasons.
Beyond his work at St. Joseph’s, Reynolds is the Director of Goalkeeping at Trinity High School in Manhattan and holds the same position at Union SC, a United Premier Soccer League club based in New Jersey. From 2017 to 2021, he also coached at Progressive Youth Soccer Club and Versa Soccer Academy.
In addition, Reynolds is the founder and director of Rich Reyn Goalkeepers’ Talent Factory, where he trains goalkeepers of all ages and genders. He currently resides in New Jersey. (Rawle Toney)
