Latest update November 25th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Reynolds gets Head Coach position at St. Joseph’s University

Nov 25, 2024 Sports

Reynolds gets Head Coach position at St. Joseph’s University

RICHARD REYNOLDS

 

Kaieteur Sports- Guyanese Richard Reynolds has been promoted to Head Coach of the Women’s Football Team at St. Joseph’s University in New York.

Reynolds, originally from Linden, was widely regarded as one of the Guyana’s top goalkeepers during his time with the Golden Jaguars.

He also played professionally in Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago but made his mark primarily with Topp XX Football Club in Linden.

After retiring from his playing career, Reynolds migrated to the United States and transitioned into full-time coaching.

He previously served as an assistant coach at St. Joseph’s University, which competes in Division III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Reynolds now takes over from Patrick Horne, who held both assistant and head coaching roles with the programme over the past two seasons.

Beyond his work at St. Joseph’s, Reynolds is the Director of Goalkeeping at Trinity High School in Manhattan and holds the same position at Union SC, a United Premier Soccer League club based in New Jersey. From 2017 to 2021, he also coached at Progressive Youth Soccer Club and Versa Soccer Academy.

In addition, Reynolds is the founder and director of Rich Reyn Goalkeepers’ Talent Factory, where he trains goalkeepers of all ages and genders. He currently resides in New Jersey. (Rawle Toney)

(Reynolds gets Head Coach position at St. Joseph’s University)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Welcome and Sattaur hat-tricks power West Ruimvelt’s emphatic win

Welcome and Sattaur hat-tricks power West Ruimvelt’s emphatic win

Nov 25, 2024

…Chase’s Academic Foundation remains unblemished Kaieteur Sports- Round six of the Republic Bank Under-18 Football League unfolded yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, featuring...
Read More
Mominul, Jaker help Bangladesh avoid follow on

Mominul, Jaker help Bangladesh avoid follow on

Nov 25, 2024

Rutherford’s stunning century in vain as ‘Spice Man’ steals the show

Rutherford’s stunning century in vain as...

Nov 25, 2024

Bentick’s hat-trick lifts YMCA to $1M and ExxonMobil Futsal C/chip title

Bentick’s hat-trick lifts YMCA to $1M and...

Nov 25, 2024

Final batch of tickets for opening match released

Final batch of tickets for opening match released

Nov 25, 2024

NSC to host National Awards Ceremony on Thursday

NSC to host National Awards Ceremony on Thursday

Nov 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]