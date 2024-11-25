‘Metro Mile’ to headline eight-race card

Port Mourant Showdown of Champions…

Kaieteur Sports- The Metro Mile is the talk of all horse owners as the December 15 Showdown of Champions looms large on the horizon of the Port Mourant Turf Club.

The feature mile event, Sponsored by Metro Office Supplies will headline the eight-race card set to ring in the festivities for horse racing fans.

According to the organiser Terbhuwan ‘Turbo’ Jagdeo, the company has come on board in a big way in what is shaping up to be the hottest December horse race ticket.

“I must say thanks to Metro Office Supplies for coming on board for this feature event. We expect to have some of the big names in horses for the Showdown of Champions race card. There are names like the Guyana Cup winner Olympic Kremlin along with strong contenders in Mapa Do Brazil, Easy Time, Novo Sol, Stolen Money, Beckham James, Oy Vey and a lot of other horses on board for the event.”

The 1600M event will go for a GYD 4M Prize with the winning horse pocketing $2M and is open to all horses.

The co-feature event will be the E-Class non-winners in Guyana and F-Class & Lower with a combined purse of $2M in the 1300M dash.

The Two-Year-Old Guyana and West Indies-bred horses over 1200M are sure to attract the attention of horse racing fans along with a race for Three-Year-Old Guyana-bred horses over 1700M.

The G-Class horses over 1200M, H-Class Non-Winners of 2024 open to Guyana Bred horses will run for 1600M with another 1600M Race set for all K-Class and L-Class horses.

A 1300M sprint is also carded for J, K and L class Maidens.

The event is also sponsored by J’s Supermarket, Jumbo Jet, Shi-Oil, AJM, OBL, KP Jagdeo General Contractor, Permaul Trading, Laka Rambrich Rice Farm, Big G Sawmill & Lumber Yard, Shook Shivmangal & friends of USA.

