Cop stabbed by Venezuelan national

—several persons arrested

Kaieteur News – A Police Constable was stabbed by a Venezuelan national while he was on duty at the Stabroek market area Saturday night.

According to police the constable who is stationed at the Brickdam Police Station and attached to the Criminal Investigation Department was attacked and stabbed around 23:45 hrs. At the time of the attack the constable was performing duties around the Stabroek Market area in plain clothes, and was armed with a .68 revolver which had six matching rounds.

Police said, while on Cornhill Street, the constable observed a Spanish-speaking female armed with a broken bottle involved in an argument with another female. As a result, he approached the Spanish-speaking female, identified himself as a Police officer in plain clothes and asked her to drop the broken bottle. While doing so, four suspects — one of whom was armed with a knife, approached the policeman from behind and dealt him several stabs about his body.

The constable drew his service weapon and discharged four rounds into the air which sent the suspects running. An alarm was raised and he was escorted by an Impact Patrol to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he is receiving medical attention. However, his condition is listed as stable.

The four suspects two of whom were female were arrested and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station, where they were placed in custody. Subsequently two of them were escorted to the GPHC where they are receiving medical attention under police guard for minor injuries. The four suspects along with the two women who were involved in the argument were subsequently arrested and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station where they were placed in custody. The crime scene was processed, photographed by crime scene technicians and the area was canvassed for CCTV cameras which were seen but the footage is yet to be looked at. Several persons in the area were also questioned. Investigations are ongoing.

(Cop stabbed by Venezuelan national)