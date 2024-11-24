Woman critical after stabbed, chopped by GDF fiancé

Kaieteur News- A 23-year-old mother of one was stabbed and chopped on Friday by her fiancé who is a Corporal in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). The woman, Leticia Reynolds, of No. 30 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) was stabbed and chopped multiple times by 26-year-old Philon Edwards.

Reynolds is said to be in a critical condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Reports are that the incident occurred at around 19:30hrs. Police said that Reynolds lives with her 5-year-old son and Edwards.

“The suspect returned home at around 17:50hrs yesterday and accused the victim of permitting her son’s father to visit during his absence. The victim acknowledged the visit but clarified that there was no interaction between them,” police said in a press release.

Edwards became angry and retrieved a knife from the kitchen, which he held to the victim’s neck, and subsequently instructing her son to leave the premises. The child did and upon his exit, Edwards proceeded to stab Reynolds multiple times on the left side of her face, below her left eye, on her finger, and in her right abdomen.

Fearing for her life, Reynolds attempted to escape by running around the house but Edwards went for a cutlass from the kitchen and dealt her a chop to the left side of her neck. The chop wound caused the woman to bleed profusely.

Edwards made good his escape from the scene of the crime.

Reynolds sought help from a relative who took her to the Fort Wellington Hospital to receive medical attention.

Due to the severity of her injuries, she was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Later Friday night, the GDF Corporal went to the Weldaad Police Station where he admitted to chopping and stabbing Reynolds. He was arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.

