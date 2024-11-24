(What Does It Mean to Have Hemophobia?)

Latest update November 24th, 2024 1:00 AM
Kaieteur News- Hemophobia—sometimes also called blood injury injection (BII) phobia—is the fear of blood, physical injury, needles, and injections. This type of fear occurs in about 4% of people, causing symptoms like dizziness at the site of blood or nausea before receiving an injection. Unlike other phobias, which may cause a racing heart, hemophobia actually causes lower blood pressure and increases the risk of fainting.
While researchers are not clear on what causes hemophobia, this fear is more common in people assigned female at birth and tends to run in families. The good news is that several types of therapies and some medications can mitigate this phobia and overcome your fear.
Hemophobia Symptoms
One of the most notable symptoms of hemophobia is fainting (medically known as vasovagal syncope) at the sight of blood. Other common symptoms of this phobia include: dizziness, low blood pressure, nausea, stomach pain, excessive sweating and shaking or trembling.
However, hemophobia can also affect your behavior. Many people with this fear experience anxiety before getting their blood drawn or undergoing procedures. They may also avoid healthcare settings and getting important vaccinations. Being unable to help someone who is bleeding or bandaging your own wounds is also common with hemophobia.
Causes and Risk Factors
Researchers note that it’s hard to determine the exact cause of hemophobia, but some evidence suggests that people with a family history of this type of fear have a higher risk of experiencing hemophobia themselves.
However, there are other factors that may increase your risk of developing hemophobia, such as being assigned female at birth, experiencing a blood-related trauma in early childhood and living with mental health conditions such as depression.
Diagnosis
More than 19 million people in the United States have some type of phobia. While some people may not want to talk about their phobia, if you’re experiencing severe fear that’s affecting your daily life, it may be beneficial to see a healthcare provider, such as a mental health professional.
Everyone needs support sometimes, and there’s no shame in getting the care you need. That said, knowing what to expect during an appointment can help ease your worries.
To be diagnosed with a specific phobia (such as hemophobia), a mental health professional will ask you a series of questions. These questions are designed to uncover the significance of your fear and determine whether or not it classifies as a phobia. They also help rule out other mental health conditions that may be causing your symptoms. Your provider will be looking to see if you meet the following criteria for hemophobia:
Mental health professionals also may use tools like the Severity Measure for Specific Phobia questionnaire to determine the severity of your phobia. This helps them determine possibly effective treatment options.
Treatments for Hemophobia
When treating hemophobia, mental health professionals may employ several treatment options that will depend on the intensity of your phobia, your tolerance for different treatment methods, and how you respond to therapy.
The goal is to teach you how to manage your reactions so that you can have procedures that involve needles, injections, or blood. Your provider may recommend one or more of the following therapies:
In some cases, your mental health provider may also recommend medications. It’s worth noting that there is no medication approved to treat phobias like hemophobia. Instead, healthcare providers will prescribe anxiety medications alongside therapy to help reduce symptoms.
(What Does It Mean to Have Hemophobia?)
