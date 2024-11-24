IBA President congratulates Steve Ninvalle on his re-election as GBA head

Kaieteur Sports- Umar Kremlev, President of the International Boxing Association (IBA), has congratulated Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) President Steve Ninvalle on his re-election to the helm of the local fraternity.

This was conveyed in an official press statement Friday.

According to the correspondence, “Please accept my sincere congratulations on the elections in Guyana, resulting in which you were re-elected as the President of the Guyana Boxing Association. This is a momentous achievement and a testament to the confidence and trust placed in you by the members of the association.”

He further said, “I remain confident about the future of boxing in Guyana, and I congratulate you on your re-election, wishing you all the very best and great success during your new term in office. I look forward to meeting you again in the very near future.”

The incumbent president and his executive committee were elected unopposed following the staging of its electoral congress at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue.

The experienced administrator was elected to serve for another four-year cycle following a unanimous decision by the clubs under the jurisdiction of the entity.

The other reelected members are: First Vice-President Dr. Marissa Parris, Second Vice-President Lt. Col. Gordon Nedd, Third Vice-President Carl Graham, Secretary Stacy Correia, Treasurer Dexter Patterson, and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Seon Bristol.

Meanwhile, Ninvalle said, “President Umar Kremlev has been instrumental in the global development of the amateur component of the discipline; advancements in primary areas such as competitions, coaching and refereeing certifications, and increased prize pools, which in the medium and long term, have made this segment of boxing even more lucrative and prestigious. His acknowledgement is a recognition and a vote of confidence in the work that is being undertaken in Guyana. This will only serve to strengthen and invigorate our efforts to propel the sport to higher levels.”

