The unintended divide

Dear Editor,

CRG offers condolences to those who recently suffered a loss due to the road tragedy experienced. It is sad to see that our roadways are not under control and that separate paths dedicated to heavy duty truck traffic have not been established. The African Guyanese community affected by this tragedy is currently going through the mourning process and the impact of the loss is being felt by many.

CRG also congratulates the Indian Guyanese community on the arrival of India’s Prime Minister to our country and the signing of many MoUs that will benefit the country. The joyous occasion is also being celebrated by many.

It is unintentional, but clear that Guyana is both mourning and celebrating at the same time. Unfortunately, these extremes in sentiment are being experienced on opposite sides of the political divide. Taking a moment to address the tragedy during this joyous moment for others will go a long way in ensuring empathy for each other is not lost during this period. Once again, our condolences to those impacted by the recent tragedy.

Sincerely,

Mr. Jamil Changlee