Elon Musk’s Starlink seeking licence to provide internet service in Guyana

Kaieteur News- Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo has announced that Starlink, a satellite internet constellation founded by Elon Musk, is seeking a licence to operate in Guyana.

Starlink is operated by Starlink Services, LLC, an international telecommunications provider that is a wholly owned subsidiary of American aerospace company SpaceX, providing coverage to over 100 countries and territories. It also aims to provide global mobile broadband. Starlink has been instrumental to SpaceX’s growth.

The VP told reporters during his weekly press conference on Thursday, that Starlink’s interest is “actively being considered” by the Government.

He explained that if the licence is approved, it means the company will have to pay taxes to the Government.

He noted that at present private individuals would import the Starlink equipment and provide internet services to sections of the local population.

“Right now, a lot of people are just bringing in the dish themselves, and they’re installing these dishes, and then they don’t have to pay any taxes. It’s a bit unfair to the other companies that are providing the same service,” he explained.

Jagdeo noted the broader scope of the digital transformation underway in Guyana and that was one of the dominant topics discussed between President Ifraan Ali and tech giant Elon Musk, founder of Space X, in July.

