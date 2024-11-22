(China-owned companies competing to build new West Dem. Hospital)

Latest update November 22nd, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 22, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- Three Chinese companies who are no strangers to Guyana have signalled submitted bids to design and build the new West Demerara Hospital in Region Three.
The bids for the project, which is being executed through the Ministry of Health was opened this week at National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. According to information provided by NPTAB, the three bidders are China CAMC Engineering CO. Limited (CAMCE) and Sinopharmintl (China Sinopharm International Corporation), a consortium; Shandong High-Speed Dejian Group Inc.; and Qingjian Group Co. Limited.
As reported in the media, Sinopharmintl and CAMCE are currently the contractors undertaking the construction of the six regional hospitals across the country, while Qingjian Group Co. Limited is executing the construction of the new Brickdam Police Station.
As for Shandong High-Speed Dejian Group Inc., the company previously rebuilt the St. Rose’s High School in Georgetown.
Kaieteur News reported that the plan to build the new hospital follows President Irfaan Ali’s announcement in September that a new West Demerara Hospital will be constructed. The President, at that time noted that the current hospital has seen significant improvements over the years.
The Department of Public Information in an article quoted President Ali as saying, “In the first four months of 2021, they did 16 surgeries. In the first four months of 2024, they did 585 surgeries. It is easy to post one bad story or two bad stories on Facebook. But what about this? 585 surgeries that were completed compared to 16 in 2021.”
Further, the hospital has been undergoing several upgrades including the construction of a new mortuary and the acquisition of equipment for laparoscopic surgeries. However, despite the improvements over the years, President Ali said that the hospital can no longer meet the demands of the growing regional economy.
“Now with this growth, we know that the West Demerara Hospital has now outgrown its time. It has outgrown what it was built for. It does not meet the modern, efficient, reliable needs of the citizens of Region Three,” the President stated.
This publication understands that the construction of the new hospital is part of the government’s plan to provide world-class healthcare service across the country.
(China-owned companies competing to build new West Dem. Hospital)
Nov 22, 2024-Guyana to face Canada today By Rawle Toney The Green Machine, Guyana’s national rugby team, is set to make its mark at this year’s Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championship, hosted at...
Nov 22, 2024
Nov 22, 2024
Nov 22, 2024
Nov 22, 2024
Nov 21, 2024
…Peeping Tom kaieteur News – Advocates for fingerprint verification in Guyana’s elections herald it as... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]