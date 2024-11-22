China-owned companies competing to build new West Dem. Hospital

Kaieteur News- Three Chinese companies who are no strangers to Guyana have signalled submitted bids to design and build the new West Demerara Hospital in Region Three.

The bids for the project, which is being executed through the Ministry of Health was opened this week at National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. According to information provided by NPTAB, the three bidders are China CAMC Engineering CO. Limited (CAMCE) and Sinopharmintl (China Sinopharm International Corporation), a consortium; Shandong High-Speed Dejian Group Inc.; and Qingjian Group Co. Limited.

As reported in the media, Sinopharmintl and CAMCE are currently the contractors undertaking the construction of the six regional hospitals across the country, while Qingjian Group Co. Limited is executing the construction of the new Brickdam Police Station.

As for Shandong High-Speed Dejian Group Inc., the company previously rebuilt the St. Rose’s High School in Georgetown.

Kaieteur News reported that the plan to build the new hospital follows President Irfaan Ali’s announcement in September that a new West Demerara Hospital will be constructed. The President, at that time noted that the current hospital has seen significant improvements over the years.

The Department of Public Information in an article quoted President Ali as saying, “In the first four months of 2021, they did 16 surgeries. In the first four months of 2024, they did 585 surgeries. It is easy to post one bad story or two bad stories on Facebook. But what about this? 585 surgeries that were completed compared to 16 in 2021.”

Further, the hospital has been undergoing several upgrades including the construction of a new mortuary and the acquisition of equipment for laparoscopic surgeries. However, despite the improvements over the years, President Ali said that the hospital can no longer meet the demands of the growing regional economy.

“Now with this growth, we know that the West Demerara Hospital has now outgrown its time. It has outgrown what it was built for. It does not meet the modern, efficient, reliable needs of the citizens of Region Three,” the President stated.

This publication understands that the construction of the new hospital is part of the government’s plan to provide world-class healthcare service across the country.

