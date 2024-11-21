Latest update November 21st, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 21, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor
The PPP is on record condemning the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) or oil and gas contract that the Coalition government signed with Exxon. It even misled Guyanese by claiming that it would renegotiate the contract if they elected it to office.
Now that it is in office, the PPP is on record admitting that it never intended to renegotiate the contract. Very often, Jagdeo admits that the PPP knew all along that it had no way to renegotiate the contract. Most recently he said even if a referendum supported renegotiating the contract, Exxon still had to agree to it and probably wouldn’t.
Considering the deception of the PPP and all that is taking place in Guyana, we must ask a few questions to appreciate the value of the oil contract negotiated by the Coalition. The questions below are set against supposedly perfect contracts signed by the PPP with foreign investors for bauxite, timber, gold and manganese. Guyanese are still to see those contracts so that they can be compared to the one signed with Exxon.
People may wish to condemn the contract for their own economic and political gain. But look at the money that the oil contract has already earned for Guyanese and the promise that it holds for a better future. The only problem is the future is becoming darker by the day with the PPP managing the wealth that no contract signed by the PPP in 27 years has brought to this country. The money is slowly disappearing. Guyanese must review the failed contract with the PPP and employ a competent, progressive, visionary and well-intentioned government that puts people first in all of its deliberations and at center of development.
Sincerely
Mervyn Williams,
Former Member of Parliament
(Sometimes flawed contracts are better than perfect ones)
