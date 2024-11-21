India sees self as key development partner for CARICOM

Kaieteur News- With deep historical and cultural ties to the CARICOM region, India is taking steps to establish itself as a key development partner.

Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi outlined seven-point agenda to strengthen India’s partnership with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) during the Second India-CARICOM Summit.

The summit, held on Wednesday at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations. PM Modi emphasised India’s commitment to supporting CARICOM’s development priorities.

Within the realm of capacity building, the PM proposed the expansion of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) to accommodate an additional 1,000 participants from CARICOM member states over the next five years. This move will promote technical training and skill development. Pointing to the Technical Development Centre established in Belize, the prime minister said the scale and size of this centre will be expanded to be used by all CARICOM countries.

“We will also work on creating a forensic centre for CARICOM,” he said. He also suggested that an online platform similar to India’s Integrated Government Online training (iGOT) portal can be provided for the CARICOM Member States. This platform offers training courses for civil servants in areas such as technology, law and education.

“As a model of democracy, India is also ready to work with CARICOM countries on training for parliamentarians,” the PM asserted. Emphasising the integral role that agriculture plays in economic development, PM Modi touted his vision of transformation in the sector through the integration of technology such as soil testing and drones.

By leveraging these technologies, and with India’s support, he explained that the region can advance its food security agenda. Similar proposals were put forward with regards to renewable energy, medicine, and trade. PM Modi also identified opportunities within the maritime sector. He expressed his eagerness to supply passenger and cargo ferries to the region. This move would not only bolster transportation and trade, but it would enable maritime domain mapping and hydrography.

The importance of cultural heritage was also underscored. The Indian prime minister recognised that Cricket is an important link between India and the region. Hence, in an effort to promote its development while also fostering female empowerment, he also proffered that India can provide training to eleven female cricketers from each CARICOM nation.

This commitment to tailored cooperation reflects India’s growing influence as a global development partner. “India will be happy to enhance cooperation in all these areas. In all of these pillars of CARICOM, one thing is common, all of these are based on your priorities and your needs. This is the core principle of our cooperation,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali applauded the PM’s role in international advocacy for the Global South.

He said that collaboration with India is key to amplify the voices and priorities of the developing nations on critical issues like climate change and sustainable development.

“The PM’s launching of the Voice of the Global South, his recent chairmanship of the Group of 20, India’s pivotal role in BRICS and [PM Modi’s] steadfast advocacy for the developing world underscore your commitment to advancing the aspirations of the Global South,” the president said.

This is the first time the CARICOM-India Summit is being held in a CARICOM Member State. The milestone event is part of PM Modi’s three-day state visit to Guyana, which comes at the invitation of President Ali. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in 56 years.

Moreover, CARICOM Chairman and Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell has underscored that the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit presents an important and timely opportunity for the leaders to engage in open and meaningful discussions that will be beneficial for everyone. The historic summit is taking place against the backdrop of rapid developments regionally and globally.

“Looking forward, we envision a future where CARICOM-India relations continue to flourish and expand. Closer collaboration and cooperation amongst the leaders of CARICOM member states and India would serve to further enhance the partnerships and contribute to successfully strengthening our existing economic, commercial and people-to-people relations,” Prime Minister Mitchell said.

Since the inaugural CARICOM-India Summit in September 2019, the bonds have strengthened between India and the region, reflecting their mutual commitment to a partnership built on trust, shared values, and common goals.

The partnership between the region and India spans various sectors including trade, education, technology, healthcare, climate resilience, each contributing to the sustainable development and prosperity for both regions. CARICOM, he emphasised, also remains highly grateful to India for the vaccines donated to CARICOM member states at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It demonstrated that, at the time of its own great need, it [India] cared enough about its brothers and sisters within CARICOM,” he said.

“We remain convinced more than ever that closer linkages between CARICOM and our trusted partner, India, are part of the very necessary medication and intervention needed by the Caribbean Community and its citizens to overcome our existing developmental challenges,” the prime minister underlined.

PM Mitchell said that Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to fostering international partnerships and his dedication to sustainable development have set a remarkable example for the region and the world. The Indian Prime Minister’s leadership has not only propelled India to new heights but it has also opened new avenues for greater collaboration with the region.

“We commend India’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development for our region, especially in this intricate and inter-connected era of globalisation. It is evident to us that the challenges that we face can only be effectively addressed through a spirit of deeper integration, cooperative and cooperative actions,” he said. Additionally, he mentioned that the region is particularly appreciative of India’s enhanced engagement in recent years as it demonstrates a genuine eagerness to fortifying bilateral ties with the region and collaboratively confront pressing issues such as the pervasive digital divide.

PM Mitchell said that the Caribbean Community attributes tremendous value to the shared history, common values, kinship and strong bonds of friendship that the region has enjoyed with the people and Government of India. He added that this has strongly influenced and enriched the diverse and vibrant culture of the Caribbean Community. (DPI)

