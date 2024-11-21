D-Up Basketball Academy Training camp brings Hoop Dreams to Life with Region 3 Jamboree

Kaieteur Sports – The D-Up Basketball Academy is gearing up to wrap its first-of-its-kind, two-month youth basketball camp, which tipped off in September at the Tuschen Primary School (TPS) court, nestled on Eastern end of Essequibo, region #3.

Headed by the Academy’s chairman Anthony Kandar, the camp has set the stage for a high-energy Region Three Basketball Jamboree finale, a showdown that promises to be nothing short of a slam dunk and lay ups for Tuschen hoop fans.

The grand finale, slated for November 30, will feature boys’ and girls’ teams battling it out for bragging rights and hardware. Squads from schools like West Demerara Secondary, Leonora Secondary, DeWilliam Secondary, Stewartville Secondary, Vergenoegen Secondary, and Uitvlugt Secondary, along with D-Up Academy’s own rising stars, will hit the hardcourt in both divisions.

The Jamboree, a final arm of the two-month programme, which also serves as a competitive segment for young ballers, has been a game-changer for Region 3’s basketball scene, similar to Above the Rim and Region #3 Basketball Festival, also hosted by the D-Up Basketball Academy in recent years will ignite the TPS court on November 23rd and 30th.

This mini tournament provides a platform for these young athletes to sharpen their handles, work on their ‘J moves’, as well as develop court smarts. Initially aimed at training and mentoring, over the past weeks, the camp has delivered a mixture of rigorous training and competitive action, culminating with semifinals and final’s matches in both the boys’ and girls’ brackets.

Kandar, who has been the driving force behind these events, emphasised the purpose of the camp: “The idea was to analyze participants’ game in groups based on their skill levels and measure individual progress. It’s all about building better two-way players and creating a bridge from grassroots ball to the national level.”

Among the standout teams heading into the semis are Stewartville Secondary and Leonora/Zeeburg Secondary in the girls’ division, while the boys’ side will see powerhouses like West Demerara, Stewartville, Leonora, and DeWilliam Secondary going toe-to-toe. Kandar called the upcoming matchups a “clash of titans,” crediting the players for their commitment and grit during the camp.

“This camp wasn’t just about putting up shots,” Kandar said. “We focused on the fundamentals: shooting, ball-handling, fitness, and court IQ. These skills will elevate their overall approach to the game even after the final whistle blows.”

The Jamboree will set up an epic showdown on November 30, where the best from the West Side will vie for bragging rights. As the anticipation builds, the TPS court will transform into a hub of stylistic hoops, no-look dimes, and fast-break buckets this Saturday.

With students, parents, teachers, and the Tuschen community expected to pack the sidelines, the stage is set for a thrilling and competitive day of basketball.

This event, tailored to young basketball prospects came to you through support from prominent contributors including West Indian/Friends that Care (Canada), Caribbean Motor Spares, David Persaud Investments, D-Up’s executives, Regional chairman Mr Inshan Ayub, region 3’s REO Mr Ramdat, Mr Akbar Chindu (REDO), Mike Singh of Ottawa Canada, and most impotantly the teachers and principal of TPS.