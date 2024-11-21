(Addressing the Carnage on Our Roads: A Call for Immediate Action)

Latest update November 21st, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 21, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
Every week, we wake up to news of another life tragically lost on Guyana’s roads. It is sickening!! Families are devastated, communities are grieving, and the toll continues to mount. Behind this carnage lies a deadly mix of reckless behavior from truck operators and glaring failures in enforcement and governance.
Heavy vehicles have become a menace on our roads. Trucks overloaded with sand, timber, stone and industrial materials routinely barrel through populated areas at excessive speeds. Many of these vehicles are poorly maintained, and their drivers, often operating under extreme fatigue, show blatant disregard for traffic laws. The result is destruction—crushed vehicles, obliterated infrastructure, and shattered lives. This demands immediate and decisive action…and now.
The Government’s Failure to Act
It is not enough to blame the drivers alone. These tragedies expose systemic failures by the government to ensure road safety. Whatever laws exist are weakly enforced. Regulations are outdated or just ignored. The government has failed to enforce basic safety measures such as speed limits for heavy vehicles, roadside inspections, and safe infrastructure designs.
This inaction is inexcusable. While industries benefiting from heavy vehicle traffic thrive, citizens are left to bear the brunt of unsafe roads and lawlessness. Editor, it is not progress when economic activities come at the cost of human lives.
We need to act now!!
This road safety crisis demands solutions grounded in accountability, enforcement, and modernization. Here is where we must start:
Editor, leadership is about putting citizens first and ensuring their safety. It is clear that the current government is failing the people of Guyana. If we continue to allow reckless truck operators and lax enforcement to dominate, more lives will be needlessly lost.
The Government must act now and take the bold steps required to make our roads safe. Parliament must get to work updating the legal infrastructure, to bring an end to the carnage on our roads and ensure that those responsible—drivers, companies, and authorities alike—are held accountable.
We owe it to the people of Guyana to act now before more lives are sacrificed to inaction and indifference and ignorance.
My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Carlton Smartt who lost his life yesterday at the hands of a speeding truck driver. May God make it easy for us.
Sincerely,
Hon. Amanza Walton Desir, M.P
Member of Parliament
(Addressing the Carnage on Our Roads: A Call for Immediate Action)
Nov 21, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The D-Up Basketball Academy is gearing up to wrap its first-of-its-kind, two-month youth basketball camp, which tipped off in September at the Tuschen Primary School (TPS)...
Nov 21, 2024
Nov 20, 2024
Nov 20, 2024
Nov 20, 2024
Nov 20, 2024
Amanza Walton-Desir, Member of Parliament (MP) and Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs Kaieteur News-Member of Parliament... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]