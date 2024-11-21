Accidents on our roadways had become a national crisis that must be address

Dear Editor

Today, I join in mourning the loss of a dear friend of more than 35 years, a bond forged since our days in Prep A at Mackenzie Primary School. His tragic death, caused by an accident involving two speeding trucks, highlights the devastating consequences of reckless driving, an unwelcome and constant feature on our roadways.

To his family and loved ones, I extend my heartfelt condolences during this painful time.

This tragedy among many other underscores the urgent need to address the irresponsible and reckless use of our roadways, particularly by some truck drivers whose behavior cannot and must not be condoned.

Truck drivers carrying lumber, construction materials, sand, and stones are among the worst offenders, especially along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, the East Bank and the East Coast corridor. Overloaded beyond the recommended weight, poorly maintained vehicles, combined with drivers who are often reckless, fatigued, or untrained, pose a serious threat to the lives of innocent road users. This menace demands immediate and decisive political and administrative action.

It is time more than ever to hold drivers accountable. Truck operators must be held to higher standards of responsibility and accountability. Stricter penalties should be imposed for overloading vehicles, failure to maintain road-worthiness, and blatant disregard for traffic laws. Licensing bodies, hence the police must ensure that only well-trained and certified drivers operate these vehicles, while companies employing truck drivers must be held liable for violations. The culture of reckless disregard for safety must end.

It is very evident that there is need for the strengthening of more police presence and enforcement. The Guyana Police Force must adopt a zero-tolerance approach to reckless driving. A sustained and visible police presence on high-risk roadways is essential to help curb speeding and irresponsible behavior. Strategic placement of patrols, speed traps, and checkpoints, particularly in accident-prone areas, will act as a deterrent. Officers must be equipped and trained to identify dangerous driving behaviors and intervene swiftly to prevent potential tragedies.

Traffic laws must be enforced rigorously, with severe penalties for

and operating unfit vehicles. Those found guilty of endangering lives should face consequences commensurate with the risks they pose to society. Additionally, the need to prioritizing life-saving emergency response must be a constant feature in traffic related accidents and incidents.

In recognizing that accidents will occur despite our best efforts, lives can still be saved with efficient emergency responses. The Guyana Fire Service must collaborate with the Police Force to establish a robust and well-coordinated system capable of dispatching ambulances and first responders to accident scenes promptly. This requires investment in equipment, training, and resources to ensure timely assistance.

Further, to reduce the number of unfit vehicles on the road, mandatory safety inspections for all commercial vehicles should be enforced. These inspections must be comprehensive and frequent, ensuring that vehicles meet all safety standards. Non-compliant vehicles must be barred from the road until repairs are completed. This measure will significantly reduce the risks posed by overloaded and poorly maintained trucks.

The loss of lives on our roads has reached the place of it being a national crisis, that demands urgent and decisive action. Reckless driving and poorly maintained vehicles are avoidable hazards, and all stakeholders must commit to addressing them. The Guyana Police Force and Fire Service must lead the charge with stronger enforcement, better driver education, and enhanced emergency response capabilities. As citizens, as fellow Guyanese we must demand accountability from truck operators and support measures that prioritize road safety. Every life lost to reckless driving is a preventable tragedy. Let us work together to make our roads safer and ensure that no more lives are senselessly cut short.

Yours sincerely

Hon. Jermaine Figueira.MP

