GPHC launches “Operation Brain Tumour” to clear backlog

– To conduct brain surgeries every Friday until the end of Dec.

Kaieteur News- In an effort to reduce the national backlog of patients diagnosed with brain tumours, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC) has launched “Operation Brain Tumour.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the hospital disclosed that the initiative aims to clear the backlog of patients with brain tumours attending GPHC’s Neurosurgery Clinic by the end of 2024. To achieve this ambitious goal, surgeries are scheduled to begin next Friday and will be conducted every Friday until the close of the year.

Additionally, daily surgeries will be performed from December 2 to December 9, significantly boosting the hospital’s surgical capacity.

GPHC said that central to this initiative is the acquisition of the CUSA Clarity by Integra. This equipment will make GPHC the first institution in the Caribbean to utilize this state-of-the-art surgical technology.

The Cusa Clarity is a revolutionary tool in neurosurgery, designed to improve the precision and efficiency of tumour removal. Traditionally, brain surgeries could take an average of 8-10 hours, depending on the complexity of the case and the patient’s condition. With the integration of this advanced equipment, surgical time is expected to be reduced by half, enabling the Neurosurgery Department to perform more procedures with enhanced safety and efficacy.

Operation Brain Tumour is being led by Chief Neurosurgeon, Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi. Dr. Dukhi emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “The acquisition of the CUSA Clarity marks a pivotal moment in neurosurgery for GPHC and Guyana. This technology allows us to perform surgeries with greater precision, reduced time, and improved outcomes for our patients. We are committed to addressing the urgent needs for our Guyanese and ensuring that no patients left behind.”

Moreover, as of October 31, 2024, the Neurosurgery Department has already completed 143 procedures with a total of 175 surgeries perform in 2023.

With the launch of “Operation Brain Tumour,” GPHC anticipates a significant increase in its surgical output, setting new benchmarks for healthcare delivery in the Caribbean.

The hospital said it remains steadfast in its mission to provide high-quality, accessible healthcare to all Guyanese. It was also highlighted that the launch of this initiative underscores the GPHC’s commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care.

For more information about “Operation Brain Tumour,” patients are encouraged to contact the Neurosurgery Department at GPHC.

