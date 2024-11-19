Woman raped and robbed in Linden

Kaieteur News-A 42-year-old housewife in the wee hours of Monday was allegedly raped by a suspect during an armed robbery that occurred at her home located in Linden.

Police reported that the incident occurred around 01:30h. According to the police report, the victim reportedly told ranks that at about 20:30h, she went to bed and forgot to lock her back door. Following that the victim was awaken at about 01:30h, when she saw a male, about six feet tall, slim-built wearing a short blue pants and a short-sleeved blue jersey in her home. “The man grabbed her from behind, placed a knife to her neck and began to demand cash and jewellery,” police reported.

The victim reportedly told the suspect that she did not have money, to which he became annoyed and took her downstairs. While downstairs, he allegedly threw her on a mattress, which was spread on the ground and raped her. Thereafter, the criminal continued to demand jewellery at which point the victim handed over her valuables, being fearful for her life.

The victim was robbed of two gold chains valued at the sum of $250,000, one pair if gold earrings valued $200,000, one gold hand band valued $200,000, one black and green flashlight $5000, and $5000 cash. The suspect then made good his escape on foot through the back door. Police reported that detectives processed the scene and CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) cameras seen in the area are to be reviewed. Police are looking for the suspect as investigations continue.

(Woman raped and robbed in Linden)