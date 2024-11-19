Nine years old is latest recipient of gear from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur Sports-Aaryan Hooblall, age nine, is the youngest cricketer ever to benefit from this joint initiative of Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA .He was the recipient of one pair of batting pads, one pair of batting gloves and one box. Aaryan is a student of Valmiki Vidyalaya Primary School. The grade three student, is a right arm medium pacer and left handed batsman.

Aaryan is crazy about cricket and one day wishes to play for the West Indies. He expressed gratitude and promised to work hard to be successful.

This project is pleased to be part of the development of Aaryan and every other young aspiring cricketer in Guyana. He was encouraged to balance the game with his education. The aim of this initiative is to keep as many young people as possible off the streets and get them actively involved in sports, cricket in particular.

To date, eighty seven young players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited directly from cash, seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty three bats, four boxes, six helmets, thirty one pairs of cricket shoes, twenty one pairs of batting pads, twenty four thigh pads, one bat grip, thirty five pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. Many others benefited indirectly. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received six boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves, two sets of stumps and bails.

Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans with 30 T-Shirts, youths of Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shamar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple, Leguan Cricket Committee, Tucber Park Cricket Club, Malteenoes Sports Club (nine cricket balls each), Kendall’s Union Cricket Club with two boxes of red balls, Lower Corentyne, Corentyne Comprehensive and JC Chandisingh Secondary Schools with twelve red balls each.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme will also benefit.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.

