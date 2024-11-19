Members show confidence as they re-elect Ninvalle and executive to lead GBA

Kaieteur Sports-The membership of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) displayed full confidence in incumbent President Steve Ninvalle and his executive committee when they re-elected them unopposed t their electoral congress on Friday last at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue.

Ninvalle and team has done remarkable for the sport locally with their main focus being the nursery level and training of officials and as such the members chose to elect them to serve for another four-year cycle.

Apart from the President, Ninvalle, the others re-elected: 1st Vice-President Dr. Marissa Parris, 2nd Vice-President Lt Colonel Gordon Nedd, 3rd Vice President Carl Graham, Secretary Stacy Correia, Treasurer Dexter Patterson, and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Seon Bristol.

Ninvalle stated after the meeting, “It’s an honour once again to be elected to serve at the helm of this association. This decision is essentially a mandate by the clubs to continue in the same vein and manner that we have been doing for the past cycle or tenure. By any objective matrix or criteria, 2023 has been a great year for boxing in every aspect. We have established three new clubs, and work is currently being undertaken to establish a fourth before the conclusion of the year. Local competitions and participation in overseas tournaments and seminars for officials and pugilists have also been a feature of our administration in an effort to expose, enhance, and build capacity inside and outside the squared circle.”

He further noted, “Notwithstanding, in order for the development of the sport to continue its upward momentum and growth, we have to consolidate our efforts to improve the quality of the discipline. And this can only occur if we are working towards a common goal and vision for the development of the fraternity. Any individuals and officials within the fraternity who are averse to that mandate and decree issued by the clubs, which is central to maintaining our trajectory, should table their resignation. We have to be monolithic in our approach to achieving our vision. It has to be a coordinated and concerted effort by all involved for this purpose to be realised.”

Ninvalle and Guyana has been a linchpin in propelling boxing at the junior level in the Caribbean, earning the plaudits from the associations across the region and seeing marked improvement in the sport across region. Despite Guyana still being the leader, the gap has been closing with several Caribbean territories displaying much improvement which has galvanized the GBA leadership to up their game.

(Members show confidence as they re-elect Ninvalle and executive to lead GBA)