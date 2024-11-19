Latest update November 19th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 19, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The East Bank Football Association Boys U14 League delivered another thrilling round of matches on Sunday, November 17, 2024, showcasing the talent and promise of Guyana’s young football stars.
In the opening match, Herstelling Raiders FC showcased their dominance, overpowering Soesdyke Falcons FC with a resounding 8-1 victory. The match kicked off with an early spark as 11-year-old Wayshawn Forde opened the scoring in the 5th minute with a stunning right-footed chip over the out-of-position goalkeeper.
The floodgates opened, and the goals continued to pour in for the Raiders. Eli Archer netted twice in the 9th and 28th minutes, Micaiha Shewram added a brace in the 21st and 54th minutes,
Clifton Sampson struck twice in the 39th and 42nd minutes, and Ralph Reid closed the scoring in the 58th minute.
Despite their spirited effort, the young Falcons were unable to match the firepower of the Raiders, who displayed remarkable skill and coordination throughout the game.
The day’s second match saw league leaders Timehri United FC take on Swan FC in a fast-paced and exciting contest. Both teams displayed excellent defensive organization, with their goalkeepers stepping up to make crucial saves and maintain clean sheets. The match ended in a hard-fought draw, with each team earning a well-deserved point.
The action continues on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at the Herstelling Football Ground in the Mocha Arcadia Housing Scheme on the East Bank of Demerara. Fans are invited to come out and support the next generation of football stars as they showcase their skills and passion for the game.
The East Bank Football Association remains committed to nurturing young talent and fostering a love for football in Guyana.
(East Bank Football Association U14 League continues to showcase Guyana’s rising football stars)
