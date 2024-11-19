(Dolphin Secondary, East Ruimveldt seal Round-5 victories in Republic Bank U-18 Football League )

Latest update November 19th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 19, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The Ministry of Education ground came alive on Sunday as the Republic Bank Schools’ Under-18 Football League wrapped up its fifth round of competition with thrilling performances and decisive victories.
The Dolphin Secondary maintained their unbeaten streak in this year’s league, edging out a resilient Waramuri Top Secondary team by a slim 1-0 margin. Collin Frank David emerged as the hero of the match, scoring the decisive goal in the 20th minute to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory. The win marks Dolphin’s fifth win on-the-trot, solidifying their position as strong contenders heading into the latter stages of the tournament.
In another match, East Ruimveldt Secondary found their rhythm against President’s College, who remain winless in this year’s competition. Gavin Towler delivered a stellar performance, netting two goals in the 30th and 65th minutes. Josiah Norton also added to the tally with a 55th-minute strike, sealing a comfortable 3-1 victory. President’s College managed a consolation goal, but their search for a win continues at the tournament heads into the sixth round this weekend.
An exciting draw was the end result in the Ruimveldt derby between South Ruimveldt Secondary and West Ruimveldt Secondary; both teams looked good at the start of the contest, ultimately the match ended 1-1 draw as West Ruimveldt’s Jeremiah Griffith opened the scoring in the 3rd minute before South Ruimveldt’s Devonte Gaime equalized to ensure both teams shared the points.
Chase’s Academic Foundation earned a walkover victory by the hands of Bartica Secondary, which saw tournament frontrunner (Chase) being awarded an effortless win in Match #17 as Bartica Secondary failed to field a team. Chase remains unbeaten with five wins in as many games, maintaining their stronghold at the top of the standings.
The Republic Bank Schools’ Under-18 Football League continues to thrive, thanks to sponsorship from Republic Bank Limited, Tiger Rentals, GBI (through its Busta Brand), MVP Sports, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.
The action resumes this weekend, with more exciting matches lined up to captivate the league’s loyal supporters.
