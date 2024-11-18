Zion Gray propels Eagles to GBF Elite 16 Semi-Finals

Kaieteur Sports –Zion Gray erupted for a 31-point performance on Saturday, propelling the Eagles into the semi-finals of the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) Elite 16 Championship, where they will clash with the Ravens on November 23.

Gray was the centrepiece of the Eagles’ 79–74 win over the Colts, lighting up the National Gymnasium in a game that showcased his offensive prowess and court leadership.

Meanwhile, the Ravens dismantled the Kobras in a lopsided 67–32 rout, highlighting their dominance on both ends of the floor.

The Eagles and Colts matchup was a nail-biter from the opening tip.

Colts came out strong, taking a 19–14 lead after the first quarter, powered by Charles Williams and O’Quacy Shortt’s scoring efforts.

Despite the early deficit, the Eagles found their rhythm in the second quarter behind the dynamic backcourt duo of Gray and Travis Belgrave as they outscored Colts 24–21 but still trailed by two at halftime, 40–38.

Belgrave, who contributed 17 points on the night, and forward Michael Turner, who added 14, elevated their intensity in the third quarter.

Their efforts gave the Eagles a slim 55–51 advantage heading into the final period. On the other side, the Colts leaned heavily on Williams, who poured in a team-high 20 points, and Shortt, who chipped in with 18.

However, without their injured star point guard Shelroy Thomas, Colts struggled to keep up in crunch time. Eagles’ relentless attack, spearheaded by Gray’s clutch scoring, sealed the five-point victory.

In the earlier game, the Ravens put on a clinic against an outmatched and obviously venom-less team Kobras, dominating from start to finish.

The Ravens opened with a suffocating defence, holding the Kobras to just four first-quarter points while racking up 23 of their own. By halftime, the Ravens led 39–13, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Coach Marlon Rodrigues rotated his line-up in the second half, giving his bench players valuable minutes and sparing the Kobras further humiliation.

Shemar Huntley led the Ravens with 12 points, while Terrence Daniels, Nikkolai Smith, and Ryan Stephney each added 10.

Kobras failed to find an offensive spark, with Lawrence De Costa’s nine points being their lone bright spot.

The semi-final picture will be completed on Wednesday, as the Royals face the University of Guyana Trojans and the Pacesetters take on Region 10’s Kwakwani Untouchables. (Rawle Toney)

