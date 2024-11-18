Traditional media is still king

Kaieteur News-Election campaigns are a battle for attention, persuasion, and votes. In this digital age, one might have assumed that social media advertising would reign supreme. Yet, during the US Presidential elections, a staggering US$3.5 billion was spent on campaign advertising, with TV and newspapers commanding the lion’s share of that expenditure.

This raises a pertinent question: why do candidates and their campaign teams still lean so heavily on traditional media when social media is cheaper and seemingly omnipresent? The answer lies in the unique advantages that television and newspaper advertising continue to offer in shaping public opinion and mobilizing voters.

Television, for starters, is the undisputed heavyweight champion of campaign advertising. Nothing quite matches the visual and emotional impact of a 30-second TV spot aired during prime time. Politicians know that when they step into the TV ring, they’re speaking to millions of voters in their living rooms, where distractions are fewer, and the messaging is direct. TV advertising allows candidates to control their narrative with dramatic visuals, stirring music, and carefully scripted messages. A well-produced ad can evoke fear, hope, or anger—all powerful motivators for voter turnout.

Take for example the classic “Daisy” ad from Lyndon B. Johnson’s 1964 campaign. That one-minute spot, which aired only once, left an indelible mark on American political history. Its haunting message about nuclear war resonated so deeply that it helped secure Johnson’s victory. Social media ads, while engaging, often lack that kind of staying power. They’re scrolled past in seconds, buried under cat videos, memes, and TikTok dances.

Then there’s the question of reach. Television reaches everyone—from rural farmers to urban professionals. It’s not just the tech-savvy millennials or Gen Z crowd glued to screens. Grandma in the countryside who still watches the 6 o’clock news? She’s seeing those campaign ads, too. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, while boasting billions of users, don’t capture every demographic. Older voters, who traditionally have higher turnout rates, are less active online. But they’re faithful viewers of local news and talk shows, making TV the perfect medium to sway their votes.

And let’s not forget credibility. People still trust what they see on TV and read in newspapers more than what pops up on their Facebook feed. Social media platforms are plagued by misinformation and fake news. Anybody with a keyboard and an agenda can post an ad or create a viral conspiracy theory. Traditional media, on the other hand, operates under stricter standards of accountability. An ad in a reputable newspaper or a prime-time slot on a trusted TV network carries weight. It says, “I’m serious, I’m credible, and I’m worth your vote.”

Speaking of newspapers, they have a unique role in election advertising that cannot be overlooked. A newspaper ad is not a fleeting image; it’s a tangible presence that sticks around. You buy a newspaper in the morning, and that political ad is staring at you during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The physicality of newspapers gives them a longevity that digital ads simply can’t replicate. You might scroll past a Facebook ad in two seconds, but you’ll see that full-page spread in the Kaieteur News multiple times throughout the day.

Newspapers are the thinking person’s medium. A well-crafted political ad in print allows for detailed messaging, outlining a candidate’s policies, vision, and promises. There’s room to explain complex issues without the constraints of a 30-second TV spot or a 280-character tweet. For voters who want substance over slogans, newspapers provide the depth they seek.

Radio remains a powerful and cost-effective medium for advertising, especially in regions where television and newspaper penetration may be limited. Its strength lies in its immediacy and ability to connect emotionally with audiences through voice, tone, and music. Unlike print or digital media, radio ads can accompany listeners throughout their daily activities—while driving, working, or relaxing at home—making it an intimate and pervasive presence.

Now, some may argue that social media offers unparalleled engagement. True, a Facebook post can spark thousands of comments and shares in minutes. But engagement doesn’t always translate to votes. Campaigns aren’t just about creating a buzz; they’re about converting that buzz into action at the ballot box. And this is where traditional media excels. Television ads don’t just inform; they inspire. Newspaper ads don’t just persuade; they solidify trust.

Then there’s the issue of oversaturation. Social media is flooded with ads, often to the point of annoyance. Users scroll through a never-ending stream of sponsored posts, many of which are ignored or blocked. Traditional media, however, maintains a sense of exclusivity. A political ad on TV during the evening news or in the Sunday paper feels intentional, not intrusive. It commands attention rather than competing for it.

The spending patterns in the US Presidential elections speak volumes. Politicians and their strategists understand that while social media is a valuable tool, it’s not the ultimate battleground for hearts and minds. Television and newspapers remain the trusted, far-reaching, and impactful platforms that deliver results.

So, the next time you see a campaign team splurging on a prime-time TV ad or a double-page newspaper spread, don’t dismiss it as old-fashioned. It’s a calculated move rooted in the understanding that when it comes to influencing voters, traditional media is still king. Even in this digital age, the power of TV and newspapers in election advertising is far from eclipsed—it’s enduring, persuasive, and here to stay.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)

