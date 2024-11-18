Soesdyke man stabbed to death

…four suspects arrested

kaieteur News-A chainsaw operator was stabbed to death early Sunday morning at a bar in Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara and later collapsed and died at Hillfoot, Soesdyke Linden Highway.

The killing stemmed from an altercation when four men attempted to rob Davanan Hosea, 40-year-old of Hillfoot squatting area, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. All four suspects including a 16-year-old boy have been arrested.

In a statement, police said that the alleged murder occurred around 01:35hrs. Police said that ranks had visited the scene and investigation revealed that Hosea would perform his daily duties in the backdam at Coverden, East Bank Demerara. According to Levon Hosea, a 36-year-old chainsaw operator and brother of the deceased, at about 08:00hrs on Saturday, he left home in the company of his brother and they went to the backdam to carry out their daily duties. They left the backdam at about 18:00hrs and went to a Chinese Restaurant at Coverden where Davanan met with his reputed wife. They had a few drinks before Levon left Davanan and went to his residence, leaving his brother in the company of his reputed wife.

According to the police, at about 21:00hrs, Davanan called his brother Levon to reach him at the Raghoo’s Sports Bar located at the Soesdyke Public Road. On arrival, the brothers purchased alcoholic beverages. Davanan told his brother Levon that a group of men at the bar was looking at him. The men approached Davanan, grabbed hold of him in the presence of Levon, and relieved him of his valuables.

As a result, Levon confronted the men who had relieved his brother of his valuables, and a fight ensued at the bar. The brothers managed to escape by running through Shawnie Gas Station, located at the Soesdyke Public Road to the south of Raghoo’s Sports Bar, which led to a track behind the gas station. The brothers were pursued by the perpetrators, who managed to catch up with Davanan which ended up in a scuffle.

Levon, police said, intervened and told his brother to run east along the track, as two men pursued them. Levon stated that he ran in a different direction from Davanan. Levon went on to say that when he saw his brother, he saw blood on the chest area of his t-shirt. Davanan had collapsed on the Hillfoot Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The body was examined and a wound was on the right side of the face; a stab wound to the left side of the abdomen; a stab wound to the centre of the chest and a stab wound to the right side of the chest. All the stab wounds were measured at one inch and a half, police reported. The area was canvassed for CCTV cameras, which were seen.

The body of Davanan Hosea was escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was seen and medically examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body was later escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Regarding the capture of the suspects, police said around 06:00hrs Sunday, the CCTV footage was viewed at Raghoo’s Sports Bar at Soesdyke where several persons were seen fighting with the now deceased man. Based on an intelligence-led operation, the following persons were arrested: Kevin Grandstuart, age 24, of Victory Valley Road, Timehri. He was arrested with a black ‘Rambo’ knife; ⁠Rodwell Fraser, age 21, of Victory Valley Road, Timehri; ⁠Dwayne Bascom, age 25, of Kara Kara, Linden and a 16-year-old boy from Victory Valley Road, Timehri, who was arrested with the deceased man’s cell phone. They were all placed into custody pending investigation.

