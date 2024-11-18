13-yr-old hospitalised after being hit by car

Kaieteur News- A 13-year-old girl is hospitalised suffering injuries sustained after she was hit by a car on Saturday night on Dennis Street, Sophia.

The incident occurred around 20:00hrs in the vicinity of the Section ‘C’ Field Access Road. According to a police report, the vehicle involved in the collision registration PXX 8265 and was being driven at the time by Timothy King. According to the police, the car was headed east along that northern drive lane of Dennis Street and while approaching the Section ‘C’ Field Access Road, the pedestrian went across the road from south to north behind a car that was on the southern drive lane. This resulted in the teen ending up in the path of King’s car whereby a collision occurred.

The impact of the collision resulted in the teen landing on the vehicle’s windshield before falling onto the road’s surface. She remained conscious and was picked up by public-spirited citizens escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was examined by a doctor on duty. Presently, the teen is receiving medical attention for head injuries but her condition is regarded as stable. King is in police custody assisting with their investigations.

