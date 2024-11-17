Windies chase 219 for first win of T20 series against England

(BBC Sport) – West Indies pulled off a sensational run-chase of 219 to earn their first win of the series in a thrilling fourth T20 in St Lucia.

Openers Evin Lewis and Shai Hope blasted 136 from the first nine overs, before they lost three wickets in as many balls to allow England back into contention.

Rehan Ahmed had Lewis caught for 68, Hope was run out for 54 and Nicholas Pooran was bowled for a duck, but captain Rovman Powell’s 38 from 23 balls again shifted the momentum in the hosts’ favour.

Powell’s dismissal in the 17th over helped England regain some control, only for Sherfane Rutherford to hit back-to-back sixes in the penultimate over to seal a five-wicket win.

England’s 218-5 was set up by Phil Salt’s 55 – his sixth T20 score of 50 or more against West Indies – in explosive partnerships of 54 with fellow opener Will Jacks and 48 with Jos Buttler, who made 38.

Jacob Bethell, 21, then continued his eye-catching start to international cricket with a 22-ball fifty and an unbeaten 62, including five sixes, as England seemed to make the most of a flat pitch having lost the toss.q

However, Lewis and Hope responded with class to the harsh treatment their bowlers received, reaching their half-centuries from 26 balls and 23 balls respectively.

Powell’s departure and a couple of economical death overs from Saqib Mahmood and T20 debutant John Turner sent a few nerves through the West Indies’ dugout but Hope and Lewis’ dynamic stand ensured they were comfortably ahead of the run rate, Rutherford eventually finishing on 29 from 17 balls.

The T20 leg of the tour concludes with the fifth T20 on Sunday at the same venue, with England having already sealed a series win by winning the first three matches.

Windies respond to series defeat in style

With the series scoreline reading 3-0 and their bowlers having just conceded 218, few would forgive West Indies for feeling rather drained when beginning their mammoth chase.

But instead, they responded with fearless, breathtaking batting – starting with a six-over powerplay of 69-0 which lit up the stunning St Lucian skies.

The left-handed Lewis bludgeoned seven sixes in his 31-ball knock, taking a particular fancy to all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who conceded 30 from his one over.

Meanwhile, Hope managed to ooze class and display exquisite timing while maintaining a strike-rate of 225, with England’s relatively inexperienced bowling attack struggling for answers in the absence of Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.

Hope even faced a maiden over from Saqib Mahmood in the powerplay, who was the only England bowler to concede less than 10 runs per over with his 1-24.

The 10th over changed the complexion of the game with Lewis caught on the leg-side boundary, Hope was dozily run out having set off for a risky single and then Pooran was bowled by Ahmed’s googly, the leg-spinner eventually finishing with 3-43.

But Powell’s mature knock ensured England could not settle as he bravely continued to target Ahmed, doing the bulk of the damage in a recovery from 136-3 to 172-4 with Shimron Hetmyer, who only scored seven.

The equation was 23 from 21 balls by the time Powell fell lbw to Turner, which was achieved with relative ease by Rutherford and Roston Chase to complete a perfectly-executed chase.

(Windies chase 219 for first win of T20 series against England)