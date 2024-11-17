(Hauls from Persaud and Farley highlight MVP Sports Girl’s U11 Football Tourney commencement)

Latest update November 17th, 2024 1:00 AM
Kaieteur Sports- The Petra Organisation’s MVP Sports Girl’s Under-11 Football Tournament kicked off in spectacular fashion yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue, setting the stage for an action-packed season.
Defending champions Marian Academy stole the spotlight, securing back-to-back victories and delivering one of the tournament’s first four-goal hauls in a day brimming with talent and competitive spirit.
Marian Academy opened their campaign with an emphatic 7-0 demolition of Georgetown International Academy (GIA). Chrissyanne Persaud emerged as the star of the match, netting four goals in the 6th, 12th, 16th, and 23rd minutes, marking the tournament’s second four-goal feat. Teammates Haley Haberkorn, Sariah Samaroo, and Ella Fernandes also found the back of the net, rounding out a commanding victory while maintaining a clean sheet.
Later on, Marian Academy returned to deliver another dominant performance, defeating Stella Marris Primary 4-0 with Ella Fernandes opening the scoring in the 12th minute of the match. Haberkorn win a single goal in the first game completed a brace to extend the lead to 3-0. Averi Simon sealed the deal in the 30th minute, leaving Marian Academy with two victories and a total of 11 goals scored without conceding.
Pataro Primary also made their mark with two hard-fought wins. In their opening game, Reniese Joseph scored twice to secure a narrow 2-1 victory over Smith Memorial. Joseph maintained her fine form in their second match, netting another brace to lead Pataro to a 2-1 victory over North Georgetown Primary, bringing her tournament tally to four goals in two matches.
West Ruimveldt Primary showcased their strength with a 5-0 rout of Genesis Academy. Ariel Farley led the charge with an impressive four-goal haul, while Jada McRae added to the scoreline. The duo’s relentless attacking proved too much for Genesis Academy’s defense, setting West Ruimveldt off to a promising start.
Other results and highlights include; Smith Memorial edged past One Mile Primary 1-0, Waramuri Top Primary narrowly defeated St. John the Baptist 1-0, Genesis Academy bounced back with a 3-0 victory over F.E. Pollard, with Tyra Clement scoring twice and Arias Lewis adding the other goal, One Mile Primary and North Georgetown played to an entertaining 1-1 draw while F.E. Pollard and Waramuri Top Primary also picked up walkover wins.
The tournament, a celebration of budding talent and youth development, is sponsored by MVP Sports with additional support from Guyana Beverage Inc. through its Busta and Kool Kidz brands, and V&V Distributors. The Ministries of Culture, Youth, and Sports, alongside Education, have also lent their support to ensure the success of this critical grassroots initiative.
