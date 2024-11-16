Latest update November 16th, 2024 1:00 AM

V&V Distributors joins the cast of sponsors to host MVP Sports U11 Girl’s Football

Nov 16, 2024 Sports

 

U11 Girl’s Football

V&V Distributors representative Hazim Hassan (left) handing over sponsorship to Petra’s Aaliyah Hinds in the presence of Co-Director Troy Mendonca. (U11 Girl’s Football)

Kaieteur Sports-The Petra Organisation’s Eighth Annual Girls Under-11 School’s Football Championship has gained another significant sponsorship, as V&V Distributors, through its Soft N’ Pretty brand, joins the list of sponsors supporting this exciting tournament.

The announcement was made yesterday during a simple sponsorship presentation ceremony held at the Brandsville Hotel on Pike Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

Set to begin today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground, the championship will feature 16 teams competing for the top prize of $100,000, along with a trophy and medals. Additional prizes of $75,000, $50,000, and $25,000 will be awarded to the second, third, and fourth-placed teams, respectively.

Highlighting the increasing popularity of women’s football globally, Hazim Hassan, a representative of V&V Distributors, expressed enthusiasm for supporting the tournament. Hassan emphasised the importance of providing young girls with opportunities to develop their potential in a structured and supportive environment.

“We are particularly pleased to be directly associated with this female primary school programme, which we are confident will continue to build on its success,” Hassan stated. He added, “It is an honor to support initiatives that engage young people in our society, and we are thrilled to align our brand with this impactful event.”

Petra Co-Director Troy Mendonca extended heartfelt gratitude to V&V Distributors for their meaningful contribution, noting that it would significantly enhance the execution of this year’s tournament.

The competition will feature teams from Regions #7, #10, and #3, as well as eight teams from Region #4, including defending champions Marian Academy.

The championship kicks off today with a traditional March-Past at 10:00 a.m., followed by the opening matches.

