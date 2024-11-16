Latest update November 16th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 16, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports-The Petra Organisation’s Eighth Annual Girls Under-11 School’s Football Championship has gained another significant sponsorship, as V&V Distributors, through its Soft N’ Pretty brand, joins the list of sponsors supporting this exciting tournament.
The announcement was made yesterday during a simple sponsorship presentation ceremony held at the Brandsville Hotel on Pike Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.
Set to begin today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground, the championship will feature 16 teams competing for the top prize of $100,000, along with a trophy and medals. Additional prizes of $75,000, $50,000, and $25,000 will be awarded to the second, third, and fourth-placed teams, respectively.
Highlighting the increasing popularity of women’s football globally, Hazim Hassan, a representative of V&V Distributors, expressed enthusiasm for supporting the tournament. Hassan emphasised the importance of providing young girls with opportunities to develop their potential in a structured and supportive environment.
“We are particularly pleased to be directly associated with this female primary school programme, which we are confident will continue to build on its success,” Hassan stated. He added, “It is an honor to support initiatives that engage young people in our society, and we are thrilled to align our brand with this impactful event.”
Petra Co-Director Troy Mendonca extended heartfelt gratitude to V&V Distributors for their meaningful contribution, noting that it would significantly enhance the execution of this year’s tournament.
The competition will feature teams from Regions #7, #10, and #3, as well as eight teams from Region #4, including defending champions Marian Academy.
The championship kicks off today with a traditional March-Past at 10:00 a.m., followed by the opening matches.
(V&V Distributors joins the cast of sponsors to host MVP Sports U11 Girl’s Football)
Nov 16, 2024…return game set for November 19 By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports-The Golden Jaguars celebrated a commanding 4-1 victory over Barbados at the Wildey Turf, but the night belonged to Omari Glasgow,...
Nov 16, 2024
Nov 16, 2024
Nov 16, 2024
Nov 16, 2024
Nov 16, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and its exuberant General Secretary, Bharrat... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]