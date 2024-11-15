Latest update November 15th, 2024 1:00 AM

The 100k cash grant being accessible to Guyanese living abroad is a genius idea

Nov 15, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my opinion on the highly anticipated 100k cash grant that will be given to every Guyanese citizen above the age of 18yrs, and the fact that it will be accessible to Guyanese living abroad.

Inevitably, the cash grant will provide a relief to citizens and the economy by creating a massive 60 billion injection disposable income into the country. The accessibility of that 100k cash grant being made available for Guyanese living abroad is an absolute genius strategy by the government of Guyana. 

Firstly, Guyanese living abroad that was thinking about taking a vacation back home can do that because that 100k grant should cover their plane ticket or a few days in a hotel. Secondly, if copious Guyanese in the diaspora return, it will yet again boost financial income into the economy, as well as increasing sales markets of services and local products.

Yours truly,

Quincy Anderson

 

