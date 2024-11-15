The 100k cash grant being accessible to Guyanese living abroad is a genius idea

Latest update November 15th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 15, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
I am writing to express my opinion on the highly anticipated 100k cash grant that will be given to every Guyanese citizen above the age of 18yrs, and the fact that it will be accessible to Guyanese living abroad.
Inevitably, the cash grant will provide a relief to citizens and the economy by creating a massive 60 billion injection disposable income into the country. The accessibility of that 100k cash grant being made available for Guyanese living abroad is an absolute genius strategy by the government of Guyana.
Firstly, Guyanese living abroad that was thinking about taking a vacation back home can do that because that 100k grant should cover their plane ticket or a few days in a hotel. Secondly, if copious Guyanese in the diaspora return, it will yet again boost financial income into the economy, as well as increasing sales markets of services and local products.
Yours truly,
Quincy Anderson
Nov 15, 2024-Dinar’s Trading supports tournament Kaieteur Sports-The excitement was palpable at the Retrieve Hard Court on Wednesday evening as the ‘Final Four’ teams were decided in this year’s...
Nov 15, 2024
Nov 15, 2024
Nov 15, 2024
Nov 14, 2024
Nov 14, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News-Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has become master of sidestepping, shuffling, and even pirouetting... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]