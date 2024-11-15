State to pay $24M for police killing of Quindon Bacchus

Kaieteur News- Justice Nigel Niles on Wednesday ordered the state to pay the family of Quindon Bacchus $24M for his killing back in 2022.

Bacchus, a father of one, was shot dead on June 10, 2022 in Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) by police Lance Corporal Kristoff DeNobrega. DeNobrega has been charged with Bacchus’ murder and the case is still ongoing but the family had sued the state and won according to the law firm representing them, Dexter Todd and Associates.

The law firm said that Bacchus’ mother had filed the lawsuit. “The State first defended the action, denying liability for the killing and claiming that Mr. Bacchus died during an authorised police undercover operation while he was attempting to illegally sell firearms”, Dexter Todd and Associates stated in a statement before adding “however, by letter dated July 24, 2024 the Office of the Attorney General wrote the attorneys for Mr. Bacchus’ mother, as well as the judge, indicating that the State has accepted liability for the brutal shooting and requested that the court make a decision on the quantum of damages to be granted to the estate of the deceased”.

Submissions from both sides were made and the Judge ruled that Bacchus’ killing “breached his right to life, as protected under the constitution of Guyana,” the law firm said. The court reportedly ordered the State to pay $1 million for funeral expenses, $$22.5 million as damages for breach of his right to life and five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000) in court costs. According to the law firm, investigations revealed that there was no authorised police operation in Haslington when Bacchus was shot and that no Police Commander was aware of such.

Giving some background into the case, the law firm said as a result of the incident and the investigation several police ranks were allegedly placed on close arrest by the Guyana Police Force. In addition to DeNobrega, two other ranks: Lance Corporal Simon and Sergeant McLennon, were also charged with attempting to obstruct the course of justice. Lance Corporal Simon was also charged with the offence of conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline.

The post-mortem report noted that Bacchus died from multiple gunshot wounds. Dr. Nehaul Singh in the autopsy report revealed that Bacchus received six gunshots and also confirmed that he was shot five times in the back and once in the chest. He had left to mourn his family and friends, including his three years old son, the law firm said. The circumstances which led to the death of Mr. Bacchus caused great public outcry, national grief, massive protests across Guyana and the temporary lock down of certain areas of the country.

