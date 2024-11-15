A display of cerebral and testicular fortitude by President Ali

Dear Editor

I read with equal measures of dispassion and consternation, MP Annette Ferguson’s November 13, 2024 letter in Kaieteur News, titled “President Ali’s conduct towards these professionals was distasteful”.

Though replete with granular details which I have no brief with, I take exception to her comment that: “Mr. Ali’s actions towards professionals were distasteful and obnoxious”. Hmnn.

At this point, I was nonplussed by her ranting, yes, ranting, and delved into the Webster Dictionary for clarity. Contextually speaking, the Webster Dictionary reveals that professionalism is: conducting oneself with responsibility, integrity, accountability and excellence, with the ability to communicate unambiguously and effectively. Were/are the “professionals” really conducting themselves as professionals?

The public saw a bunch of so-called professionals, both in the private and public sectors, displaying amateurish non-compliance/ Laissez-faire attitudes-being read the riot act by the President. Patience may have been exhausted and the President did, emphatically declare that he visited many of these sites and concluded, thusly. What was apparent was the total breakdown of communication and dereliction of responsibility on all fronts. Is that really President Ali, being obnoxious, Ms. Ferguson?

Calling a meeting at 5:30 AM is unacceptable, Ms. Ferguson? I do not believe this was extemporaneously done. Assuming adequate notice was communicated, I cannot contemplate ANYONE, who had/has a vested financial interest not present on time. Their absence thunderously displayed total disregard and disrespect for Guyana’s sitting President who summoned them to this meeting. (I wonder if they would’ve been late for their Visa appointment). Apparently, you are an urban dweller, Ms. Ferguson, far removed from the countryside where sugar workers/ rice farmers/ others, invariably leave home in the wee hours of the morning, inclement weather notwithstanding, to eke out a living. Contrast that, paradigm, Ms. Ferguson, with the fat cat contractors, awarded contract(s) then sitting on their laurels, smiling, collecting hard earned Tax Payers Dollars, and completely ignoring their contract completion date. Not a pretty scenario to cogitate on, eh, Ms. Ferguson? The Opposition is supposed to be the watchdog and hold the government’s toes to the fire not eviscerate for the sake of evisceration. Constructive criticism should be optimised.

Additionally, and more-so, the upper echelon public sector employees are paid fat salaries, to ensure that the return of investment of the Guyanese Tax Payers Dollars Sadly, they were non-commital in their revealed action, displaying dereliction of duty and when raked over the coals by the President, you, Ms. Ferguson, consider the President’s action to be distasteful? Should President Ali expostulate with the recalcitrants? Perhaps, your optics are overflowing with emotion rather than objectivity Ms. Ferguson. Stay focused.

I, Jonathan Subrian, am into NATION BUILDING and applauded the President for this incisive and decisive action. A display of cerebral and testicular fortitude, indeed! Understand, Ms. Ferguson, every single cent spent from the public purse, whether to pay contractors, public servants and even your salary, Ms. Ferguson, belongs to Guyanese Taxpayers and Guyana’s patrimony. The buck stops with the President. An unfulfilled/ delayed/ cost overrun/ public contractual obligation, paid with Tax Payers Dollars, suffers ALL Guyanese regardless of race, colour, political affiliation etc- save and except for the recipients of the contracts. There is no one upmanship or partisan politics here. Propagandising this event, Ms Ferguson, is disingenuous and lacks decorum. When any sitting government, unswervingly, commit to the upliftment of all Guyanese, I applaud. If there is a dilution of commitment, I berate. Today, I applaud and await the outcome of President Ali’s revelation and recommended action/ reprimand

Sincerely,

Jonathan Subrian Esq.

(A display of cerebral and testicular fortitude by President Ali)