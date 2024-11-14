More support for Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”.

Kaieteur Sports- Canadian based Terry Mathura of TDMJ Inc, a friend of this project, has once again donated cricket gear to this joint initiative between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA.

He presented junior cricket gear in the form of two pairs of batting pads, two pairs of batting gloves and one pair of thigh pad. Additionally, he presented one pair of cricket shoes. This project is thankful for Mathura’s continued support as we aim to keep as many young people as possible off the streets and get them actively involved in sports, cricket in particular.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $460,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, one set of stumps, two trophies, thirty pairs of cricket shoes, thirty five pairs of batting pads, thirty five cricket bats, thirty six pairs of batting gloves, twenty six thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest pads, two boxes, twelve cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets, one fiber glass bat, one pair of floppy hat, thirteen boxes of white cricket balls, nine boxes of red cricket balls and twenty eight footballs. In addition to the above, gear with value of over $600,000 was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.

To date, eighty six young players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited directly from cash, seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty three bats, three boxes, six helmets, thirty one pairs of cricket shoes, twenty pairs of batting pads, twenty four thigh pads, one bat grip, thirty four pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. Many others benefited indirectly. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats.

Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received six boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves, two sets of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans with 30 T-Shirts, youths of Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shamar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple, Leguan Cricket Committee, Tucber Park Cricket Club,Malteenoes Sports Club (nine cricket balls each), Kendall’s Union Cricket Club with two boxes of red balls, Lower Corentyne, Corentyne Comprehensive and JC Chandisingh Secondary Schools with twelve red balls each.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme will also benefit.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.

