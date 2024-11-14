Latest update November 14th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana Beverage Inc. on board with Petra to host 8th Annual Girls U11 Football Tournament

Nov 14, 2024 Sports

 

Guyana Beverage Inc. on board with Petra to host 8th Annual Girls U11 Football Tournament

Petra executives Troy Mendonca (seated center) and Troy Peters (extreme right) as well as key stakeholders share photo-op with representatives of participating teams during yesterday’s briefing.

Kaieteur Sports- As excitement builds for Saturday’s kickoff, Guyana Beverage Inc. through its Koolkidz brand has joined the roster of sponsors supporting the Petra Organisation’s MVP Sports Girls Under-11 Football Championship.

The announcement was made yesterday during Petra’s customary team briefing and ball distribution event, held at the National Library Conference Room.

Coaches and teachers from participating schools attended the event, gearing up for the tournament’s start this Saturday at the Ministry of Education ground. Sixteen teams are set to launch their campaigns in what will mark the eighth annual edition of the Under-11 Girls Championship.

The Petra Organisation, a well-established advocate for grassroots football, has spent over a decade promoting the sport at the youth level. Known for their commitment to both boys’ and girls’ football, Petra has focused on providing structured competitions that foster young talent, encourage girls’ participation, and open pathways to higher levels of play.

So far, One Mile Primary, St John the Baptist Primary, Batavia Primary, Potaro Primary, Friendship Primary, Genesis Primary, Waramuri Top Primary, School of the Nations, Smith Memorial Primary, Stella Maris Primary, Tucville Primary, West Ruimveldt Primary, Georgetown International Academy (GIA), North Georgetown Primary, F.E Pollard Primary and defending champions Marian Academy have been shortlisted for this year’s tournament.

Guyana Beverage Inc. on board with Petra to host 8th Annual Girls U11 Football Tournament

Petra’s Co-Director, Troy Mendonca speaking during yesterday’s ball distribution and team briefing exercise. (Guyana Beverage Inc. on board with Petra to host 8th Annual Girls U11 Football Tournament)

Joel Gonsalves, an Education Officer with the Ministry of Education’s Music/Allied Arts Unit, and Earl Higgins, competition coordinator for Guyana Beverage Inc., both commended Petra for their dedication to grassroots football, expressing confidence in the tournament’s success.

Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of Petra, highlighted the importance of community support and extended his gratitude to GBI’s KoolKidz brand for joining the fray as a partner in this year’s tournament. “These young girls are eager to showcase their skills, and it’s with support like this that we can continue providing these valuable opportunities,” Mendonca stated.

The tournament, which officially begins on November 16 at the Ministry of Education ground, is sponsored by MVP Sports, with additional support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.

(Guyana Beverage Inc. on board with Petra to host 8th Annual Girls U11 Football Tournament)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 11th, 2024

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana Beverage Inc. on board with Petra to host 8th Annual Girls U11 Football Tournament

Guyana Beverage Inc. on board with Petra to host 8th Annual Girls U11...

Nov 14, 2024

  Kaieteur Sports- As excitement builds for Saturday’s kickoff, Guyana Beverage Inc. through its Koolkidz brand has joined the roster of sponsors supporting the Petra Organisation’s MVP...
Read More
GFF launches NAMILCO/Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup

GFF launches NAMILCO/Maid Marian Wheat Up...

Nov 14, 2024

Semi’s bowls off tomorrow with double-header at Providence 

Semi’s bowls off tomorrow with...

Nov 14, 2024

NO SURPRISE!!

NO SURPRISE!!

Nov 14, 2024

More support for Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”.

More support for Project “Cricket Gear for...

Nov 14, 2024

Guyana to participate at 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup

Guyana to participate at 2024 FIBA 3×3...

Nov 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Poor Power Planning (PPP)

    …Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Planning has long been the PPP/C government’s pride and joy. The PPP/C touts it at rallies,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]