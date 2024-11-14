(Guyana Beverage Inc. on board with Petra to host 8th Annual Girls U11 Football Tournament)

Latest update November 14th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 14, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- As excitement builds for Saturday’s kickoff, Guyana Beverage Inc. through its Koolkidz brand has joined the roster of sponsors supporting the Petra Organisation’s MVP Sports Girls Under-11 Football Championship.
The announcement was made yesterday during Petra’s customary team briefing and ball distribution event, held at the National Library Conference Room.
Coaches and teachers from participating schools attended the event, gearing up for the tournament’s start this Saturday at the Ministry of Education ground. Sixteen teams are set to launch their campaigns in what will mark the eighth annual edition of the Under-11 Girls Championship.
The Petra Organisation, a well-established advocate for grassroots football, has spent over a decade promoting the sport at the youth level. Known for their commitment to both boys’ and girls’ football, Petra has focused on providing structured competitions that foster young talent, encourage girls’ participation, and open pathways to higher levels of play.
So far, One Mile Primary, St John the Baptist Primary, Batavia Primary, Potaro Primary, Friendship Primary, Genesis Primary, Waramuri Top Primary, School of the Nations, Smith Memorial Primary, Stella Maris Primary, Tucville Primary, West Ruimveldt Primary, Georgetown International Academy (GIA), North Georgetown Primary, F.E Pollard Primary and defending champions Marian Academy have been shortlisted for this year’s tournament.
Joel Gonsalves, an Education Officer with the Ministry of Education’s Music/Allied Arts Unit, and Earl Higgins, competition coordinator for Guyana Beverage Inc., both commended Petra for their dedication to grassroots football, expressing confidence in the tournament’s success.
Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of Petra, highlighted the importance of community support and extended his gratitude to GBI’s KoolKidz brand for joining the fray as a partner in this year’s tournament. “These young girls are eager to showcase their skills, and it’s with support like this that we can continue providing these valuable opportunities,” Mendonca stated.
The tournament, which officially begins on November 16 at the Ministry of Education ground, is sponsored by MVP Sports, with additional support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.
(Guyana Beverage Inc. on board with Petra to host 8th Annual Girls U11 Football Tournament)
Nov 14, 2024Kaieteur Sports- As excitement builds for Saturday’s kickoff, Guyana Beverage Inc. through its Koolkidz brand has joined the roster of sponsors supporting the Petra Organisation’s MVP...
Nov 14, 2024
Nov 14, 2024
Nov 14, 2024
Nov 14, 2024
Nov 13, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Planning has long been the PPP/C government’s pride and joy. The PPP/C touts it at rallies,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]