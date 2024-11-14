Latest update November 14th, 2024 1:00 AM

GFF launches NAMILCO/Maid Marian Wheat Up Women's Cup

Nov 14, 2024 Sports

-Grassroots Football returns to the iconic Parade ground

GFF launches NAMILCO/Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup

Key stakeholders in the GFF-Main Marian Wheat Up Football Championship share photo-op yesterday at the company's Agricola location.

Kaieteur Sports- In a landmark initiative to promote women’s football in Guyana, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), in collaboration with longtime partner NAMILCO through its Maid Marian-Wheat Up brand to host the first-ever Wheat Up Women’s Football Cup.

This tournament, set to run from November 30 to January 4, promises to deliver five weeks of thrilling competition as ten female teams battle it out for the championship title and a grand prize of $500,000.

NAMILCO, well-known for its commitment to social and corporate responsibility, is once again supporting the GFF to spotlight women’s sports. The Wheat Up Women’s Football Cup will feature a high-energy 7-a-side format, with each game lasting 60 minutes, designed to captivate both players and spectators alike. Among the ten teams will be Guyana Defence Force Football team, Guyana Police Force Football team, Potaro Strikers, Bartica Football team, Fruta Conquerors Football teams have already confirmed their participation, with additional clubs expressing interest, as the tournament prepares to showcase the athleticism and potential of Guyana’s female football talents.

The 7-a-side structure is expected to intensify the pace of play, making the matches dynamic and engaging. Beyond entertainment, the tournament will provide a platform for young female athletes to gain invaluable life skills. Football, GFF President Wayne Forde noted, offers lessons in teamwork, resilience, trust, and discipline—qualities that empower both men and women to face life’s challenges with confidence and determination.

GFF launches NAMILCO/Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup

GFF launches Maid Marian Wheat Up Women's Football Cup yesterday. Head panel includes (L-R) NAMILCO Finance Control Manager Fitzroy McLeod, Managing Director Bert Sukhai, GFF Head, Wayne Forde and Andrea Johnson, President of the Women's Football Association.  

“Football teaches the value of working towards shared goals, building trust within a team, and persevering through setbacks,” Forde emphasised. “It fosters leadership, self-confidence, communication, and respect for others. These skills not only contribute to success on the field but also shape strong individuals off the field.”

Forde expressed his gratitude to NAMILCO’s leadership during his opening remarks, noting their impactful investment in youth sports. “I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the management of NAMILCO for their unwavering support of football over the years,” Forde said. “The Thunder Bolt Flour Power U17 Boys League, funded by NAMILCO, has been transformational, with all current Golden Jaguars players having benefited from this initiative.”

Recognizing the importance of developing the women’s game, NAMILCO has extended its support to include women’s football, further solidifying their dedication to growing the sport in Guyana. Forde concluded with optimism, stating, “We are thrilled to open this new chapter together, aiming to make this an annual event that will continue to grow and include even more teams in the future.”

With anticipation building for the inaugural Wheat Up Women’s Football Cup, this event stands as a promising opportunity to propel female football forward in Guyana, uniting communities and empowering young women through the universal language of sport.

(GFF launches NAMILCO/Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup)

